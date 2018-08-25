Oregon Coast At Its Warmest: Second Summer Arrives Soon, Video

(Oregon Coast) – The best is yet to come on the Oregon coast. The most pleasant conditions of the year are right around the corner.

What's nicknamed the "Second Summer" is actually sometimes referred to by locals as the “first summer,” given that summers there don't always live up to that name. It means the nicest weather of the year for the beaches: hardly any wind, more blue skies, and certainly the warmest temps of the entire year.

The effect gets even more remarkable when you're at the breakers, right at the tideline. If there's no wind and temps are in the 70s or even upper 60s, it will feel as much as ten degrees warmer because the ocean and the sand reflect the sun back.

Generally, it runs through the middle of October, and then the coastline starts to take on its usual blustery pattern of increasing storms.

However, about half the time the end of October sees a brief resurgence of these near-tropical wonders, at least for a few days scattered about the last week or two.

It's a time that's attractive and full of all sorts of temptations. Beyond the fine weather factors, lodging prices really drop and it's certainly less crowded. September tends to remain near summer numbers for people, though weekends are less, but all that starts to halt as soon as October rolls around.

This isn't 100 percent, of course. In fact, some years don't see much of the pleasant phenomenon. Last year featured more rainy or cloudy days in September and early October than usual. Another September a few years back actually saw a horrendous windstorm that kicked in and canceled the SOLVE Beach Cleanup.

The science behind it is a kick in the pants. The primary forces are that the ocean has been heated up over the summer, and the inland area cools just a bit. This makes for less of a temperature difference between the two, which allows for more winds from the east and from the south to come in, warming it even further. Yet another warming factor is that east winds get heated up a bit by coming over the Oregon Coast Range.

Those lesser temperature differences kill that effect of the inland sucking moisture off the ocean, which is what creates fog and what helps creates wind. So the winds are less, and thus when the nicer weather patterns come into the area, you have yet another warming factor.

Essentially, according to regional weather experts, the normally tempestuous coastline calms down because of these heating influences. As long as a more sunny weather system comes in, that is. If weather patterns have something different in mind, it's simply rainy.

Keep your eye on the weather reports, especially weekdays or early October, and be ready to head out to the Oregon coast on short notice. You may find it extraordinary, and likely you'll see better weather than you did during summer.













