Second Lincoln City Winter Art Festival Features Oregon Coast Artisans, Food, Music

Published 11/18/23 a 5:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's in Lincoln City where the holidays take an even cheerier turn in an Oregon coast kind of way, with the multivarious Lincoln City Winter Art Festival providing not just art but gobs of food, gift ideas and music shows. It takes place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on November 24 and 25, going from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. (Above: courtesy photo)

Two full days of food, arts 'n crafts, holiday shopping and tunes, all right within the reach of those Oregon coast beach vibes. This is the second of the now-annual event, featuring some 30 local and regional artists. You'll find blown and stained glass, pottery, sculptures, oil and acrylic painters, fiber arts, metal art, driftwood art, jewelry, photography and quite a bit more.

It's a full house, say organizers, as the second installment of Lincoln City Winter Art Festival attracted a whole lot of artisans.

The Cultural Center's Chessman Gallery and the Fiber Art Studio will be open as well as artist studios located downstairs. This year they've added a Lincoln City SeaGals booth full of all sorts of crafts made by SeaGal members.

“For the kids we have the Ornament Make 'n' Take located downstairs from noon to 5 pm plus a photo opportunity with the reindeer,” said organizers. “The Sweet Adeline's will be singing Christmas carols to usher in the Tree Lighting Ceremony and the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa will be bringing goodies for the kids.”



Courtesy photo

On the stage, look for a full schedule of music, starting off with “Guitar Bobby” - Bobby Wentz. A central Oregon coast favorite, he plays the blues on Friday from noon – 2 pm. Bobby does various music projects, including summers with the Siletz Bay Music Festival, teaching guitar workshops for local youth, private lessons and performing.

Starting at 2:30 pm, Chris Baron and Two Secrets takes to the stage. This Portland-based band boasts funky, eclectic, original music.

On Saturday, they'll be starting the day off at 10 am with The Tiger Ghost Show. Brothers Dave Wentz, singer songwriter for Salem-based band “Tigers of Youth” and “Ghost Fire Writer” the project of Ben Wentz will entertain with their original pop/rock music. Together the brothers make up the Tiger Ghost Show. They were voted the Best Music at the 2022 Lincoln City Winter Art Festival.

Starting at 12:30 pm sees the return of the cool jazz of the Greg Ernst Trio. A local favorite, The Greg Ernst Trio will feature two prominent Portland jazz musicians: Ted Swenson on the upright bass and Ronnie LeGrone on the drums. Together these musical artist's will improvise on standards and original compositions, and maybe even a few Christmas tunes.

Then there's all that yum-o-rama Oregon coast grub in their food cafe. This year, they bring to the table Ocean's Apart Catering with outstanding Hawaiian food created by Frank Neopolian.

“We will also have Phill's Smok/n/Grill BBQ with finger licking good BBQ and sides,” organizers said. “For your sweet tooth we have our very own Bakery Babes Bake Sale with the best homemade goodies by the Lincoln City SeaGals.”

Once again, the festival features two raffles. Through a very generous donation by Artist James Lukinich of James L Creations LLC, there's a super cute Old Growth Redwood chainsaw carved bear holding a crab, named “Crabby.”

The second raffle is for the chance to win donated art by central Oregon coast vendors. Raffles will begin at 3 pm on Saturday. You need not be present to win.

540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 860-307-1898.

