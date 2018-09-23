Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

A Week of Second Summer on Oregon Coast; Portland Gets Hot

Published 09/23/2018 at 4:07 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – Glorious weather is in store for the week on the Oregon coast, bringing that legendary Second Summer thing to the beaches and temps near 70. Portland will rise into the 80s mid-week. Even though it’s officially fall it’s going to act like summer for a few days.

It’s entirely possible that trend could stick around through next week, including on the Oregon coast.

Sunday (today) gets mostly sunny with highs near 62 degrees. Monday is looking all sunny save for some patchy morning fog along the beaches, and then highs near 63.

Tuesday through Thursday will see temperatures heading into the upper 60s and plenty of sun, while Friday and Saturday drop in temperature back down to the low 60s but remain beautifully sunny. Winds will be somewhat high on the coast early in the week, around 15 mph at times, which has helped create a small craft warning for a few days.

Surf will also be rather exciting at around 10-foot waves, which may require a little more caution.

The official predictions from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland are saying upper 60s, but the forecast discussion on the agency’s site indicates possibly warmer.

“High pressure builds aloft Monday and Tuesday as a surface thermal trough expands up the coast from California,” the NWS said. “Offshore winds should develop Monday night and hold through Tuesday supporting clear skies and warming temperatures. Interior daytime temperatures will peak in the mid 70s on Monday and low 80s on Tuesday. Coastal regions likely warm into the 70s Tuesday afternoon.”

The big culprit in the warm weather is a high pressure ridge sitting around the area which is keeping things sunny and heated. That’s expected to remain through most of the week, but two forecast models are showing this could change later.

“Friday is when both models start to break down the ridge in place over the area, which should mean cooler temperatures starting Friday going into next weekend,” the NWS said. “Both models keep us dry through at least Saturday, but temperatures should drop down to be closer to normal Friday and Saturday.” See the full Oregon Coast Weather.

