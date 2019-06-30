Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Sizable Highway Improvements to Oregon Coast Highway at Seaside

Published 06/30/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Sizable Highway Improvements to Oregon Coast Highway at Seaside

(Seaside, Oregon) – Look for a smoother and safer ride on one part of the Oregon coast.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced recently that travelers using U.S. 101 south of Seaside now have new pavement and centerline rumble strips. You can currently see and feel the difference in that section of road, including the brand new black pavement.

The turns through the bends of the highway are noticeably easier as well. Drivers will experience a difference even during night travel.

The new pavement and centerline rumble strips are part of a larger project on Highway 101 between the Dooley Bridge in Seaside to the junction of U.S. 26 and U.S. 101. It’s a project that began in May with deep repairs to the asphalt and concrete along that section, which have been in poor condition for at least a decade.

Much of the paving has already been done, having started on June 16. There is still some work in the area, however, taking place at night from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Friday at 7 a.m. with lane closures and two-way traffic being controlled by flaggers and pilot car. ODOT said travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays.

This section of north Oregon coast still has more rumble strips to be be installed on the northern section of the paving project from Dooley Bridge to Beerman Creek Road after the paving has been completed. The project also includes new permanent striping.

The work is still weather-dependent.

“Rumble strips are a cost effective and proven safety tool that reduces lane departure crashes which can result in fatal and serious head on and run off type crashes,” ODOT said.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.

For updates on traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511.

