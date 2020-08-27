N. Oregon Coast's Newest Hotel A Luxury Adventure: Seaside's SaltLine

Published 08/27/20 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Seaside, Oregon) – A new business venture and a new adventure for this north Oregon coast town: it’s a sleek, modern hotel called SaltLine. Where the old City Center Motel sat for decades, this new upscale creation juts upwards into the sky with an impressive presence, beaming out a unique combo of beach vibes and something futuristic with its mix of gray and wood-themed colors. (Photo credit Kallol Photography)

SaltLine Hotel is the latest in the roster of intriguing properties created by Seaside Lodging, LLC and its co-owner Masudur Khan. The Bangladesh-born entrepreneur likes to break new ground and push into new territory when it comes to aesthetics of coastal lodgings, creating brand new architectural visions from scratch or infusing older properties with new life. Up here, the company runs Inn at Seaside, River Inn at Seaside, and the Coast River Inn at Seaside, with branches of it running several hotels on the central Oregon coast. Meanwhile, his wife Taslema Sultana oversees Inn at the Prom, Gilbert Inn B&B and Cannon Beach’s Inn at Haystack Rock.

This new construct is decidedly upscale in approach, a serious bid for the higher-end market. SaltLine boasts about a dozen extravagant amenities, including a state-of-the-art saltwater pool and spa, leading-edge meeting space, outdoor fire pit, concierge features, a boutique-style fitness center, and even an electric vehicle charging station. To boot, its interiors scream not just nods-to-the-future but something timelessly lovely and soothing as well.





Khan’s other Seaside properties – including when they took over City Center Motel – gravitate towards striking, vibrant colors with lots of unique shades you don’t often see. It’s been a pleasing, cutting edge approach, best typified by the giant mural outside Coast River Inn at Seaside, which has become a social media star all its own.

Here, however, SaltLine took a different route with more muted colors. Gone are the pastels and seemingly invented tones; it’s more stately and less whimsical. This was an intentional move, Khan said.





“If you look at the outside it’s a dark green,” he said. “We just wanted to make it very modern, unique. Also there’s the wood, like beach wood but not too beachy beachy, but elements that impart that. So you kind of think of the beach. It’s completely different.”

Coast River Inn at Seaside is more of a budget boutique hotel, Inn at Seaside is more corporate traveler, and the River Inn at Seaside is a family-friendly approach with a nod to the upscale.

“While this is targeting more like the upscale, luxury market,” he said.

SaltLine opened in July in the north Oregon coast town but began construction months ago. In the middle of all that the pandemic hit, causing chaos in the construction world as well as the travel world. In March, quarantine and stay-at-home orders descended, which probably would’ve sent deep shivers through most hoteliers looking to expand, especially if you’re in the middle of a massive project like this.





For Khan, however, it was full speed ahead.

“I talked to all the key people and said there’s no option to shut down the construction,” Khan said. “We need to open by summer.”

Khan had his share of worries, to be sure. But he forged on. Various elements of the construction process had to be reworked. Nothing about this was normal, he said, but he, the company and the construction crews adapted.

“And it worked out really well because we were only three weeks late on our schedule,” Khan said. “With the pandemic, to be only three weeks late with our schedule I think we’ve done a wonderful job.”

Khan’s background is actually science: engineering to be exact. It’s something that works for him surprisingly well in the business world, especially when he builds something new. He loves the building part, actually, and that enthusiasm shows in his new constructs. It’s likely a part of the reason SaltLine’s creation went so well in spite of the obstacles.

Luckily – at least on the business side – the north Oregon coast has not been wanting for visitors and the new hotel has been busy. It’s also been a smash hit.

“In spite of pandemic people are coming and doing so in droves, partially because of special promotions and a safe environment created for travelers,” Khan said. “And they’re writing good reviews, which is helping us for the future.” 250 1st Avenue Seaside, Oregon 97138 Tel: (971) 601-1082

