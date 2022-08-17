Seaside SandFest a New Addition to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring More Than Sandcastles

Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles

Published 08/17/22 at 8:28 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).

This won't be a sandcastle contest where the public can take part, but rather a gigantic art exhibition of unique constructs by real masters in the field. Five seriously professional master sand sculptors build large-scale and intricate examples of their craft right on these north Oregon coast sands.

“What makes it different?,” said organizer and sculptor Bert Adams. “Well, this is a 3-day solo event for Master sand sculptors. Most other contests in the area are team contest, and only 5 -6 hours.”

He said the quality of the creations and the artistry are on another level.



It's sand art – not necessarily sand castles. Wild, fanciful things will take over the beach at Seaside. Animals, landscapes, collages or faces – that's still up in the air. No one knows what that is yet, and that will be much of the surprises and thus the attractions here.

Adams did say Seaside SandFest will feature the sculptors making their sponsors' logos at times.

It begins at noon on Wednesday, September 7 and ends once the tide or nature reclaims them after September 11.

The five are a special breed from the Northwest, artists that have won numerous contests and awards for carving not just sand, but also snow, ice, wood and pumpkins.

These will be: Bill Dow from Billings, Montana; Lisa Donze from Olympia, Washington; Eric Hawley from Tacoma, Washington; Wade Lapp from Kelso, Washington; and Bert Adams from Yacolt, Washington. While not from the Oregon coast, they make regular journeys here and to the Washington coast, where their works are quite legendary.

In addition to the masters' sand carving, there will be a “Lesson Beach” area to teach those interested in how to carve sand. Keep an eye on the Seaside SandFest Facebook for more details and times on those when they will be released. MORE SANDFEST AND SEASIDE PHOTOS BELOW

