Romantic Vibes and Kiss-Inducing Hiding Places at Oregon Coast's Seaside

Published 10/08/20 at 5:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) - While these beaches are some of the most of crowded on the Oregon coast, there are plenty of ways to get away from the throngs in Seaside and get more than a little starry-eyed together. The 140-year-old tourism magnet has its ancient charms and hidden tracts if you know where to look. Romantic possibilities abound and the little town has oodles to offer you and the object of your affection.

First off, there's hardly anything more romantic on the coast than Seaside's promenade, a paved pathway which stretches over a mile from one end of Seaside to another and overlooks the sand. Especially at night this place is enchanting.

It’s then when the crowds have cleared out and you have this charming, atmospheric beach walk to yourselves. The way the lamps glow in the misty ocean air and subtly bathe the concrete in ethereal light, coupled with the not-too-distant murmur of the waves and sight of them moving out there; well, it’s a stunner and hand-hold-inducing moment if there ever was one.

At 12th Avenue, you're at the northernmost end of the Seaside Promenade. Here, a huge parking lot allows access to the dunes and the northern end of this beach, ending up at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the Estuary Trail. The forward-most sections of the dunes provide little mini-cliffs – slightly higher vantage points – to sit and watch the action of the waves.

Usually, hardly another soul is in this area, or at least they’re few and far between. The sands are calm and sturdy beyond the dunes, and the cool little secret of this spot is that you can often find more whole sand dollars than just about anywhere else on the Oregon coast.

From this parking lot, walk down the Promenade about a quarter mile and you'll find the Turnaround, which is close to all the goodies in downtown Seaside (including the "million-dollar walk" of lights, which is also quite cuddle-inducing at night.)





Along the way are plenty of benches for sitting and watching the sunset or just nuzzling up together. As you wander farther southward along the Prom, a ways past the Turnaround, things again become more conducive to alone time. More beaches and plenty of charming cottages occupy the southern half of the Promenade. But here it's increasingly less populated than downtown, and eventually the wall stops altogether and the path gives way to a pleasant beachside sidewalk.





Between here and the beach are some interesting groves of trees, perfect for playing around in – or maybe a little makeout session.

At the extreme southern end, at the Cove, perhaps hanging out in your car is a better option. Plenty of parking spots are provided and each has a prime front row seat to the wave drama this section of Seaside can acquire. Especially if the weather is kind of crummy, this is the best stormwatch situation: lingering in the warmth of your rig and stealing a kiss or ten...or twenty. Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

