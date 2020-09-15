N. Oregon Coast: Haystack Rock Photo Contest, Seaside Beach Cleanup

Published 07/21/020 at 3:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast will soon be abuzz with the sounds of folks cleaning Seaside beaches and shutters clicking at Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe).

Those Treasure the Beach cleanups in Seaside that happened every first of the month are resuming, according to SOLVE and Seaside Aquarium.

Tiffany Boothe of the aquarium said the monthly beach-scourings had to be suspended back in April because of COVID-19.

“This will be the first one since then,” she said. “Last year we had a total of 450 people volunteer throughout the year and with their help we were able to remove over 1,865 pounds of trash off of Seaside's beach.”

It happens again on Saturday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pick up bags and gloves on the Prom at 60 N. Prom, Seaside. Register at www.solveoregon.org.

“Did you know a single plastic straw may take over 500 years to decompose?,” Boothe said. “That sucks.”

She pointed to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data that showed once plastic enters the water it never fully biodegrades but rather breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, eventually being dubbed a “microplastic.”

Boothe said you can also help in other ways on your own by reducing, reusing and recycling. However, the Treasure the Beach cleanups do help in a particularly pointed way on the Oregon coast.

“By cleaning the beach, you are helping to remove trash before it enters, or reenters, the ocean,” Boothe said. “This saves countless lives in the marine environment.” Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

Boothe is also a part of the Friends of Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, which is hosting a photo contest.

“Attention photographers,” she said. “Showcase your work while helping to communicate the beauty and value of Haystack Rock by entering Friends of Haystack Rock’s annual photography contest. Professionals and amateurs alike are encouraged to submit images that feature Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, Oregon.”

Friends of Haystack Rock promotes the preservation and protection of the intertidal life and birds that inhabit the Marine Garden and Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.

“We do this in cooperation with Haystack Rock Awareness Program and other partnerships,” she said. “The purpose of the contest is to promote the beauty and value of Haystack Rock and to raise awareness to the fragile inhabitants of the rock.”

To see past winners and entries visit friendsofhaystackrock.org.

Rules:

1. Photos must be taken at Haystack Rock, in Cannon Beach.

2. Each photograph may enter a maximum of five photographs.

3. All submissions must list the location where the photo was taken, descriptors such as the species photographed, and a title.

4. If chosen as a winner, photographers consent to allowing Friends to use their photos on our website, in publications, and other materials. Friends will not share photos with other entities unless permission is granted in advance by the photographs.

5. Submit photos as a high definition JPG

6. Submit entries via email to: fohrcontest@gmail.com

7. Photo Contest submissions are due by September 15th, 2020

Prizes

First place receives a complimentary poster and will be featured on Friends of Haystack Rock’s website and newsletter.

Second and third place winners will be featured on Friends of Haystack Rock’s website.

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted