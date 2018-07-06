N. Oregon Coast Town Undergoes Some Tourism Changes

Published 06/07/2018 at 12:22 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Seaside, Oregon) – Two sizable changes in the tourism industry of the north Oregon coast have begun. Both are in Seaside: the town is giving its convention center a makeover, while it is also hiring a new tourism director.

The Seaside Civic and Convention Center (SCCC) officially kicked off its $15 million renovation and expansion project. with a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. The 47-year-old north Oregon coast facility is undergoing some major surgery. Opened in 1971, the SCCC was the subject of an expansion project in the mid-1990s but extensive work on the facility - beyond annual improvements and upkeep - has not taken place since that time.

“This project will provide a much-needed upgrade and expansion to our existing facility,” stated Russell Vandenberg, general manager for the SCCC. “It will also provide a huge benefit to our existing stakeholders and continue to drive economic vitality throughout Seaside and the north Oregon region.”

Expected to be completed towards the end of summer, 2019, the facility will grow from 46,000 to close to 55,000 gross square feet, an increase of nearly 19 percent. Net meeting square footage will increase from 21,789 to 26,412 (an increase of 21 percent), with the largest increases being an expanded ballroom and improved breakout rooms.

The north Oregon coast town will see some other major changes. The City of Seaside has announced the appointment and hire of Joshua Heineman as the new director of tourism marketing for the city’s Visitors Bureau department. Heineman was selected following interviews and a community meet and greet this past Wednesday that brought three finalists from Oregon and one from Florida.

“We’re extremely excited about Joshua joining our team,” said Russell Vandenberg, general manager for the Seaside Convention Center and Visitors Bureau. “We had a tremendous group of applicants that brought with them a plethora of great experience and ideas. Ultimately, Joshua brought a level of energy, motivation and commitment to community and collaboration that we felt was a perfect fit for both the city and our marketing efforts.”

In addition to handling the duties of leisure marketing and advertising for Seaside, Heineman will oversee the Visitors Bureau’s Information Center and a staff of two full-time information specialists, a part-time specialist and two volunteers. The Visitors Bureau shares office space with the Seaside Chamber of Commerce.

Heineman’s background includes time as a journalist, graphic designer, recruiting coordinator, communications administrator and presently as a community marketing manager for 52 Limited in Portland, Oregon. Heineman is married with three young children and expected to begin work the final week of June or first week of July.

Jon Rahl, the city’s director of tourism marketing for the past eight years, is moving to city hall on July 1 to become Seaside’s assistant city manager. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

















