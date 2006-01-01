Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Adorable Wild Seals Visible Around S. Oregon Coast Now

Published 07/10/020 at 12:44 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Officials at Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) say harbor seals will be in plain sight these days along some areas of the Oregon coast, especially on the southern end, along with other types of wildlife. (Above: baby harbor seal photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

It’s already fairly well known that this is pupping season for harbor seals, and thus anywhere along the coastline you may run into a baby seal lounging on the beach. Stay clear of them – see Baby Seals on Beaches.

However, even into early summer seals can be seen with their young in places like Shore Acres State Park. ODFW said that area offers several trails that skirt the bluffs along the shoreline, thus giving you opportunities to see them as well as other wildlife.

“Be careful not to get too close to the bluffs when looking for wildlife - falling can be dangerous and deadly,” ODFW said.

Rocky areas like this on the south Oregon coast are excellent for checking out nesting seabirds, harbor seals, and sea lions. ODFW suggested to keep a watch from Cape Arago State Park, where many seals and sea lions use Simpson’s Reef and the Shell Island area, seen from the park.

“Now is a great time to visit the lookout at Simpson’s Reef, which offers a great view of these animals,” ODFW said.

Cape Arago photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

Mothers are teaching their little ones to hunt for themselves.

The larger elephant seals also use the area in abundance. During spring and summer, mother elephant seals nurse their little ones for a few weeks and then they head back out to sea to feed in deeper waters. At that point, the young elephant seals are on their own.

ODFW said they often get calls about dead elephant seals on the beaches, but there’s a surprise in store.

“Upon investigation, we find these are live animals that don’t know any better than to lie on beaches, even the ones frequented by people,” ODFW said. “Young seals will do this until they get large and strong enough to follow the rest of the elephant seal population off shore. Some adult elephant seals can reach 5000 lbs. When you are a baby of one of these behemoths you not only weigh several hundred pounds, but you can also lie anywhere you like.”

Baby elephant seals are not found up north as frequently. More photos below:

Cape Arago photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

Baby sea lion photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

