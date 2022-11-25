Fiery Scottish / Irish Christmas Show Comes to South Oregon Coast's Coos Bay

Published 11/25/22 at 4:49 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A sizzling blend of Celtic cultures in music and dance comes to the south Oregon coast, bringing an energetic holiday as The Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay presents “The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas.” The Fire, a dynamic Scottish music trio from California, is one of the top names in that genre, achieving success in the UK where that music got its start hundreds of years ago. They carry with them a handful of Irish and Scottish dancers on this Christmas shindig, bringing with them the ancient, glad tidings to an Oregon coast town already known for its festive holiday celebrations. (Above: courtesy photo)

It happens December 16 at 7 p.m.

Their fan-favorite holiday show is an inspiring, vibrant take on the genre, with graceful, highly adept dancers performing the two cultures' movements with precision and extraordinary beauty. Holiday tunes are dressed up in the fire-brand pace of the old traditions, with the trio's wondrous musicianship on guitar, fiddle and Scottish bagpipes. Classic Christmas pieces and lively dance tunes are the result of their virtuosity, as the dancers erupt on stage with eye-popping movements based on Scotland’s dynamic highland dance in step with the powerful rhythms of Ireland.

David Brewer is the man behind the Great Highland Bagpipe, Rebecca Lomnicky’s Scottish fiddling has achieved international awards, and Adam Hendey’s warm-emotive voice over a lush foundation of acoustic guitar and reed organ provides a steady, sometimes manic backdrop. For those in the know, the group sometimes recalls bands such as Ossian, The Whistlebinkies, Battlefield and The Tannahill Weavers.

Fans of the show Outlander may find themselves a special place here as well.

The material itself comes from their much-lauded album, "The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas." From it gushes this unique live show experience, with seasonal folk ballads sometimes dating back to the 1300s along with major holiday favorites. It's what AmeriCeltic.net calls “a head-snapping live show of reels, jigs, strathspeys and all...”

Tickets are $30 in Advance / $35 at the Door. Available online in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-fires-very-scottish-christmas-in-coos-bay-or-tickets-428295311807

It all takes place at the south Oregon coast's The Egyptian Theatre: 229 S. Broadway Coos Bay.

Shore Acres State Park, near Coos Bay

Coos Bay-area photos below courtesy Manuela Durson









