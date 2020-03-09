Serious Scorcher for Oregon Coast, Washington Over Holiday, Possible 90s

Published 09/03/20 at 4:41 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – A sizable heatwave is coming to the inland portions of Oregon over the holiday weekend, with the possibility of near-100-degree heat at the end of it, and some soaring temps out on the Washington and Oregon coast. Portland and the Willamette Valley may get up to 100 by Tuesday, but the bulk of the I-5 corridor in Washington looks more like upper 80s or lower 90s.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is not directly forecasting 100 yet for the day after Labor Day, but it and many media outlets are saying it’s a distinct possibility. If it hits 100 on September 8 that will be a record.

Holiday weather for the Oregon coast and Washington coast spells some rather abnormally warm temps as well, in fact it’s downright searing at times. Both the northern and southern half of the Oregon coast are looking at 80 to 90 degrees on some days, including Labor Day. Although it's possible the higher-end forecasts are for the slightly inland areas, such as even a mile or two away from the beaches.

The NWS said an upper ridge will strengthen starting Friday.

“This will lead to more dry and increasingly very warm weather for most of the region, although coastal areas are likely to see some moderation of temperatures Saturday and Sunday as the result of onshore flow,” the NWS said. “A shift in the surface trough back to the coast suggests better mixing and would also allow some of the heat to reach out to the coast Monday and Tuesday. Overall, this seems to keep open the possibility of low elevations reaching 100F, which for many locations would be a record for so late in the season.”

Both the southern Oregon coast and northern half have similar forecasts for the holiday weekend, which doesn’t always happen.

Thursday gets sunny and around 75 to 85 on the northern half, but a little cooler on the southern half. Friday continues the pattern for both, staying around the 70s and maybe 80s farther south. Saturday will see many spots in the 70s and 80s, and then Sunday it all picks up considerably with temps from the 80s and the 90s a possibility. That heatwave temp range continues on Monday, but both beach regions could reach as high as a scorching 95 on Tuesday, though most forecasts are currently looking at the 80s. .

On the central and southern Washington coast, it’s fairly similar predictions from the NWS. Thursday will see the 70s to lower 80s, Friday will be in the 70s, and Saturday cools to the 60s and maybe lower 70s.

Labor Day looks to be in the 70s to 80s, while Tuesday will stick around the 80s. Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

