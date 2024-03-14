Coos Bay Summer Fests: UTV's, Tacos, Margaritas and Classical on S. Oregon Coast

Published 3/14/24 at 6:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – From mild to wild on the south Oregon coast.

Just a wee look into the future and summer's not far away. These days, all you need to be an oracle or seer is a good internet connection – and it's going to be obvious the Charleston / Coos Bay / North Bend section of the south Oregon coast are going to whoop it up in engaging ways. A giant taco fest (with lots of margaritas) will make the middle of summer rather delicious. An offroad vehicle fest that's chock full of family fun and adrenaline-induced thrills. And then the season caps off with true culture: the Oregon Coast Music Festival pours some superb classical and jazz music into the south coast air. (Photo Brandon Clyde / UTV Takeover)

June 25 – 30 brings the UTV Takeover to the Coos Bay / North Bend area, happening on the dunes at the southern edges of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. Thousands of UTV enthusiasts descend on this part of the south Oregon coast, often camping at Boxcar Hill Campground as well as other campgrounds nearby, turning this region into one heckuva party.

Motorcycles get in on the action, there's the gigantic barrel racers, a variety of timed challenges and then there's that stunning, glowing night ride. There's a large array of family activities and vendors onsite, as well as all that wild offroad vehicle action.

There's also another one of these events in Winchester Bay on September 3. https://www.utvtakeover.com/coos-bay-or/.

Come July 12 – 13, you could say North Bend will become a touch Margaritaville-esque. The 2nd Annual Taco and Margarita Festival l happens those days at the Mill Casino * Hotel & RV Park, bringing brilliantly-colored booze concoctions and loads of south of the border deliciousness. There's still much to be announced, but The Mill Casino says to look for plenty of – you guessed – margaritas and a Latin dance to get your groove on.



Courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

It's an outdoor fest that features “taco trucks and restaurateurs from around the state competing for the title of People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice Best Taco, Best Plate, and Best Booth Décor.” 800.953.4800 . https://www.themillcasino.com/

July 13 – 27. Affectionately known as the West Coast’s “Tanglewood,” the 46th year of Oregon Coast Music Festival marks Maestro James Paul’s 31st and concluding season, while also introducing guest conductor Martin Majkut. The festival spans two weeks, including three Saturdays, filled with classical tunes and educational opportunities for music enthusiasts of all ages – an aesthetic wonder in Oregon that attracts over 80 musicians.





A rich blend of classical and jazz genres will resonate through various locations in the Coos Bay region, including the verdant Shore Acres State Park Garden, the OIMB Boat House, Coos Bay's waterfront and picturesque Mingus Park, along with numerous complimentary workshops at Southwest Oregon Community College.

This year’s Oregon Coast Music Festival features a diverse lineup of performers. Notable appearances include:

Bay Area Concert Band: A community band with a history in the Coos Bay area, opening the festival with a range of music from light classical to movie hits.

Jazz at the Boathouse: A celebration of Wilbur Jensen with performances by Aaron Johnson and Friends.

Bahuru and Baduku Marimba Bands: Zimbabwean marimba bands consisting of middle and high school students, directed by Walt Hampton.

Festival Orchestra I Concert: Conducted by Maestro James Paul, featuring compositions like Sullivan’s “Overture to The Yeomen of the Guard” and Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No.2” with soloist Steven Moeckel.

Adam Stern returns as Associate Conductor to conduct the Thursday night Pops Concert, featuring a broad selection of music by composers including Gould, Joplin, Anderson, Bonds and Copland.

541-267-0938. http://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/

Photos courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

