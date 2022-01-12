Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Warm Sunsets to Raucous Oregon Coast Storms: Upclose at Cannon Beach's Schooners Cove Inn - Video

Published 12/01/22 at 6:59 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Warm Sunsets to Raucous Oregon Coast Storms: Upclose at Cannon Beach's Schooners Cove Inn

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – On one section of north Oregon coast beach, where Cannon Beach's Ecola Creek spills slowly out of a stream 100s of yards from the shore, the landscape feels interrupted here. Even confusing. Does Cannon Beach end here? Or begin? It's hard to tell just walking on the sands.

Yet look a little closer, especially towards town, and more pockets of interest come to light. There's a stature nearby: you look more thoroughly and you see it's of a whale. There's a gazebo covering that whale – a charming bit of Oregon coast architecture in what feels like a bit of nowhere. It turns out there's some major history that took place here. The sandy bluffs just north of you start pointing the way to other things beyond: there's a vast, untouched stretch of beach and then the cliffs of Chapman Point, which give way to incredible secrets in extreme low tide events.

Warm Sunsets to Raucous Oregon Coast Storms: Upclose at Cannon Beach's Schooners Cove Inn
Above: view of the creek from the Schooners Cove Inn, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

There's another eye-catcher here in this bend and intersection of beach and stream: a three-story, rather wondrously intricate bit of architecture. Called Schooner’s Cove Inn, it's a regal construct that just pops into view around 3rd Street in downtown Cannon Beach, towering to some degree with a multiple A-frame-like shapes. It takes on a lovely glow at dusk.

Schooner’s Cove Inn in Cannon Beach is part of the Westover family of hotels, which include the Wayside Inn in Cannon Beach at the Tolovana area and more in Lincoln City. From the outside, that architecture is more than a little intriguing at first glance. From some angles, it's modern art and causes you to gaze a little longer.

From the beachside, the rather low-lying lawn also catches your eye. This looks like fun.

Most rooms at Schooners Cove Inn are oceanfront – and so is the onsite spa, which is surrounded by rustic wood but shows off a stunning view. One of the major highlights is that beachfront lawn that comes complete with lounging chairs, picnic tables and barbecues. This allows for all sorts of entertaining and repose during the warmer seasons, but the seawall in front of the lawn can create a show if the winter waves are particularly, rigorously unruly.

Warm Sunsets to Raucous Oregon Coast Storms: Upclose at Cannon Beach's Schooners Cove Inn

Periodically, in extreme events, they come right up to that little seawall. Those moments are a bit of an Oregon coast thrill.

Keep an eye on that stream emptying out at sea: it’s somewhere here where major American (and Oregon coast) history took place. Lewis & Clark, along with Sacagewea and a few others, made the strenuous trek to this spot to check out a beached whale and trade for parts of it with the local natives. This took place in 1806, and it's that whale statue with gazebo that honors that moment.

Schooner’s Cove is an upscale hotel that caters to romancing couples as well as provides larger rooms to host groups or larger families. Among the amenities are a BBQ and picnic tables on that lawn, elevator, gas fireplaces for most rooms, kitchen units, free wi-fi, a handicapped accessible room, decks with exceptional views (which include Haystack Rock), a guest laundry, and beach toys and blankets for your kids or your own inner child. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com.

