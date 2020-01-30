Variety of Varietals at Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Fest, N. Oregon Coast

Published 01/30/2020

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – 40 wineries and a nearly endless variety of varietals will descend on the north Oregon coast in mid March, as the Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival brings a unique wine tastings and culinary experiences to town on March 12 – 15. It’s a downtown wine walk through that bracing and refreshing ocean air, which includes a wine dinner and wide array of tasting events over the four days of the festival.

Savor Cannon Beach offers a more intimate experience than typical wine festivals. Most of the events are limited to less than 150 participants. The largest event of the festival, the Saturday wine walk, is limited to several hundred wine tasters who can visit approximately 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings at Cannon Beach art galleries, restaurants and retail shops, all within easy walking distance in this compact beach community. A $50 ticket buys a souvenir glass and tastings are then free at all locations.

Two events of this now-famous festival bring together Pacific Northwest wines with chef-made creations. The festival kicks off on Thursday with Best of the Northwest Wines & Small Plates, an evening featuring a tasting of eight award-winning wines and chef-prepared small bites to pair with them. The Battle of the Bites event on Sunday afternoon features Gold Medal winning wines from the 2020 SavorNW Wine Awards and “bites” offered by local chefs and restaurants.

Individual tickets to festival events are $25-$50 each. A Daily Pass for Friday (two events) is available for $60 and for Saturday (two events) is available for $65. A full Festival Pass good for admission to all six festival events is $225. Advance purchase is recommended, as events are limited in size and have sold out in past years. Additionally, several Cannon Beach hotels and resorts are offering lodging packages that include complimentary tickets to Saturday’s wine walk, the biggest event of the festival. For a complete schedule of events, to purchase tickets or for a list of lodging offers, visit savorcannonbeach.com.

Nearby Attractions: this part of the north Oregon coast is packed full of astounding sights within a short distance of Cannon Beach or even a quick walk from the downtown area. See Ecola State Park for intense views of that mysterious Tillamook Rock lighthouse just offshore. At the very southern edge of town, south of the Tolovana area, are a set of hidden beach accesses at the end of roads bearing the names of other Oregon places. From the southermost access you can walk to Silver Point (the famed stony viewpoint area where everyone stops to take pictures), but here you’re on the beach below. Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

