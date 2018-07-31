Sandcastle Contest, Birdwatch Programs Cause Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City to Sparkle

Sandcastle Contest, Birdwatch Programs Bring Sparkle to Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 07/31/2018 at 12:18 AM PDT - Updated 07/31/2018 at 12:55 AM PDT

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Things heat up on the central Oregon coast in the skies and the sands of Lincoln City, as the town brings back its Sandcastle Contest and provides a full roster of free birdwatching clinics through the rest of the year.

The fun begins on August 11 as Lincoln City hosts its 41st annual Sandcastle Contest on Siletz Bay.

The Bay Area Merchants Association (BAMA) once again brings this annual Lincoln City summer tradition that dates back several decades. Downtown Manager Susan Wahlke reflects back on the history of the event.

“The contest is a long tradition in Lincoln City,” said Walhke. “For as long as I can remember, the event has drawn large crowds. The beach is always packed with smiling faces of all ages.”

It all starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The sandcastle contest is open to competitors of all ages and skill levels. Categories include groups or families, pairs, individuals (over 12 years old) and kids (12 years and younger). Entry location on the beach is determined by category. Specialized categories such as Best Squid, Best Sea Creature and Best Sandcastle and others will also be available.

Entries must be built using only sand, water, shells and other natural beach material found that day. Hand tools and forms may be used in the construction process but may not support the structure. Power tools are not allowed. This is an amateur competition; professional “Sand Artists” are disqualified from winning prizes.

Prizes in the form of cash will be awarded to each category winner. The kids’ category will have first, second and third place winners, each taking home a “Beach Bucket Surprise.” Judging takes place at 2 p.m., with winners to be announced shortly after. Listen to live music from local talent while you wait for the winners to be unveiled.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the dock just outside Mo’s Restaurant in the Taft District of Lincoln City. All participants must register at the registration booth on the day of the event before beginning. There is a fee of one can or more of food per entrant, which will be donated to the Lincoln City Food Pantry.

For more information about the Sandcastle Contest, visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

A host of bird watching clinics take flight in this part of the central Oregon coast over the summer. They started this month and will continue around Lincoln City until the end of the year.

Lincoln City is partnering with the Audubon Society to offer free Bird Watching Clinics. Oregon’s youngest Audubon chapter is the Lincoln City chapter, and yetl for years it has been educating people about birds, wildlife and their habitats along the central Oregon coast. Each clinic starts with a brief on-site introduction followed by a guided walk. Clinics start at 9 a.m. and last for about two hours. You are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback.

Clinics are complimentary and pre-registration is not required. Check ExploreLincolnCity for directions to the meeting location and for more clinic details. Locations vary by date. For questions on the day of the clinic, Call 541-992-9720.

What should you bring? Lincoln City officials say you’ll want to keep the weather in mind (whether it’s hot or cool these days – or rainy). Footwear made for heavy walking is highly recommended. Binoculars and guidebooks will be available.

On August 10 the clinic happens at The Knoll Open Space. September 8 it’s the Alder Island Nature Trail; September 22 it’s at Devils Lake State Park. In October, the 12th starts at SW 51st Street and on the 27th it’s at the Friends of Wildwood Trail. November 10 is at Cascade Head Scenic Area and December 1 is at the Salishan Nature Trail.

