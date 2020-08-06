Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest Goes Virtual Instead - Beyond Oregon Coast

Published 06/08/2020 at 6:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast’s largest and most beloved events has been canceled – at least in its usual form. The Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest was to be held in a few days on June 13, but the needs for social distancing during the pandemic preclude such large-scale events.

However, the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce Sandcastle Committee still has a virtual version in store with a “Summer of Sandcastles” virtual competition intended to keep the spirit of the event alive during this time requiring physical distancing for public safety.

This time around, participants can build their sandcastles anywhere in the world between June 13 and September 7, then submit a photo or short video. These then go online for the world to view over the summer and after. You may want to construct your masterpiece on the beach at Cannon Beach, however, as there are two categories: with Haystack Rock and Without Haystack Rock.

Various themes may be presented for inspiration over the summer, including “with a dog,” among others. The contest is open to all ages, team sizes, and skill levels. Full registration and contest details are online www.cannonbeach.org/sandcastle.

What was to be the 56th annual event has now gone the way of many standards and standby’s on the Oregon coast. It all started way back in 1964 after a tsunami tore up parts of the town and is now seeing another critical period.



“The health of our community, volunteers, competitors, and attendees must come first. Rather than a one day, large-crowd event, the virtual contest goes the entire summer so more builders can safely participate,” said Chamber Executive Director, James Paino. “There’s no entry fee and thanks to our sponsors, Coaster Construction and The Waves Oceanfront Lodging, we’re still able to offer prizes.”

“It’s fun to come across a sandcastle while walking on the beach,” said volunteer and committee chair Debbie Nelson. “We’ve encouraged past teams to come create and build on their own through September 7th. I can’t wait to find the sandcastles and sculptures they build.”

Supporters and collectors can buy artwork, caps, mugs, hoodies, and t-shirts which are available now and will be sold throughout the summer or until sold out.

The chamber suggests to sketch your dream sand creation, grab your buckets, shovels, forms, carving tools, sense of adventure, family, friends, and most important - camera - then head to the north Oregon coast.

For more information, registration, and links to purchase merchandise visit the Annual Events page on cannonbeach.org. Follow on Facebook @Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest.























