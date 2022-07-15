Washington Coast's Neah Bay Opens Soon to Salmon Season

Published 07/15/22 at 7:19 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Neah Bay, Washington) – Fishing rules are about to change along the northern edges of the Washington coast, as Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced the dates for salmon season in different parts of the Neah Bay area. (Above: Neah Bay photo courtesy Jeff Hollett)

WDFW said that a sufficient quota remains to reopen the Neah Bay area for fishing of Chinook and coho in late July, in what is called Marine Area 4.

“Waters east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line will remain closed until August 1 to limit Chinook catch and help ensure that the fishery remains within its Chinook guideline for the remainder of the season,” WDFW said. “When the waters East of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line reopen, Chinook retention will not be allowed in that area, consistent with the pre-season fishing plan.”

To break it all down:

Effective Dates and Rules west of Bonilla-Tatoosh line:

Fishing remains closed until July 24, with a reopening from July 25 through 31. The daily limit is 2; including no more than 1 Chinook. Chinook minimum size is 24”. The minimum size for coho is 16”. Other salmon species have no minimum size. Wild coho are to be released.

Then from August 1 through September 30 rules change again slightly. This time you are to release wild coho and chum.

Effective dates and Rules east of Bonilla-Tatoosh line:

Fishing remains closed through July 31. From August 1 through September 30, there is a daily limit of two, with a coho minimum size of 16 inches. Other species of salmon have no minimum size, WDFW said, but you are to release wild coho and chum in this area.

WDFW said the catch quotas for recreational fisheries North of Cape Falcon (on the Oregon coast) in 2022 are 27,000 Chinook and 168,000 marked coho. The Area 4 Chinook guideline is 6,110 and the Area 4 coho quota is 17,470.

To be informed of fishery rule changes on the Washington coast as they are announced, anglers are encouraged to sign up for WDFW rule update emails at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.

“Marine Areas 1 through 4 are scheduled to close September 30, but areas could close earlier if quotas are met,” WDFW said.

Neah Bay map courtesy Google







Photos above courtesy Jeff Hollett



Photo courtesy Ewen Roberts, Flickr

