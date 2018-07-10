Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Rugged Outdoors Center of N. Oregon Coast Events Around Netarts, Nehalem

Published 10/07/2018 at 7:54 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Rugged Outdoors Center of N. Oregon Coast Events Around Netarts, Nehalem

(Nehalem, Oregon) – October features two insanely fun ways to enjoy the outdoors of the north Oregon coast and Tillamook County. One event happens in Nehalem while the other takes place in Netarts.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; check for specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals beginning now or soon
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Deals begin soon
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms beginning now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials start in September
In Newport:
Specials and deals beginning
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

On October 20, the Sitka Wetlands of the north Oregon coast will be home to a wild mushroom walk. Join expert Ida Gianopulos for an easy hike through the area on the edges of Nehalem and the Nehalem Bay in search of mushrooms.

Gianopulos will focus attention to the variety of fungi in these wetlands, and the role they play in our environment – not just the role they play in the kitchen. Learn basic mushroom identification and how to use a guidebook. This ecology-focused mushroom hike takes place on conserved land, therefore, we are not harvesting mushrooms.

The program is created through the Lower Nehalem Community Trust, which has preserved this wetlands from development, creating instead a wildlife sanctuary. The event goes from 10 a.m. to noon.

Gianopulos earned her B.S. in Ecology at Humboldt State University, and became involved with land conservation while working as the stewardship assistant for the Lower Nehalem Community Trust. One of her greatest passions is mycology, and she is an enthusiastic teacher of the wonders of the fungal kingdom.

This event happens rain or shine. Location: Meet at the end of Tohl Road in Bayside Gardens, Nehalem (parking available on Tohl Road). See the registration links at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Suggested donations collected onsite: $10 per person over 18, $20 per family.

Also on the north Oregon coast that day – but farther south at Netarts Bay – a photography workshop will help you capture the moment even better.

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS will host a free course for emerging landscape and nature photographers. The class will emphasize the basics of photography and will focus on composition. Traveling along Netarts Bay, participants will practice new skills in the field with professional photographer and marine scientist Jim Young.

This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You meet at Netarts Bay (see the registration links at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

There is no cost to attend this program. Tax-exempt donations to Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required. Class size is limited to 10 participants. Participants need to have their own cameras and should be familiar with transferring photos from the camera to a computer. The workshop will include time outside, walking to and through natural areas, and driving/carpooling with others to particulat areas in the Netarts Bay region.

For questions, contact webspresident@aol.com. Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging

 






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Manzanita's Ocean Inn: Where Oregon Coast Oceanfront Meets Fun Details
The tiny town of Manzanita has a way of sporting little surprises, often with big rewards
Rugged Outdoors Center of N. Oregon Coast Events Around Netarts, Nehalem
October features two insanely fun ways to enjoy the outdoors of the north Oregon coast and Tillamook County. Oceanside events, Nehalem events
'Summer-like Winds' Coming for Oregon Coast, Portland Warms
Rain and some fog the first half of the week, moving to sunny and warm
Difference Between Sun Dogs and Sun Halos: Lovely Oregon Coast Science
One of the more fascinating finds are sun dogs, moon dogs, sun halos or moon halos. Weather
N. Oregon Coast's Astoria-Megler Bridge Closes Completely for Three Hours
36th Annual Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk on October 14 from 8:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. Astoria events
Kooky Oregon Coast History: Lincoln City's Pixieland Part Two
Not all that history is normal stuff, however
Weird Tales of Pixieland, Central Oregon Coast History, Part I
The famed Lincoln City attraction seems more popular now than in its few short years
Finders Keepers, Kite Fest and Major Announcements from Lincoln City, Oregon ...
Kite Fest October 6 and 7, and something big with Finders Keepers. Lincoln City events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details