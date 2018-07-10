Rugged Outdoors Center of N. Oregon Coast Events Around Netarts, Nehalem

Published 10/07/2018 at 7:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Nehalem, Oregon) – October features two insanely fun ways to enjoy the outdoors of the north Oregon coast and Tillamook County. One event happens in Nehalem while the other takes place in Netarts.

On October 20, the Sitka Wetlands of the north Oregon coast will be home to a wild mushroom walk. Join expert Ida Gianopulos for an easy hike through the area on the edges of Nehalem and the Nehalem Bay in search of mushrooms.

Gianopulos will focus attention to the variety of fungi in these wetlands, and the role they play in our environment – not just the role they play in the kitchen. Learn basic mushroom identification and how to use a guidebook. This ecology-focused mushroom hike takes place on conserved land, therefore, we are not harvesting mushrooms.



The program is created through the Lower Nehalem Community Trust, which has preserved this wetlands from development, creating instead a wildlife sanctuary. The event goes from 10 a.m. to noon.



Gianopulos earned her B.S. in Ecology at Humboldt State University, and became involved with land conservation while working as the stewardship assistant for the Lower Nehalem Community Trust. One of her greatest passions is mycology, and she is an enthusiastic teacher of the wonders of the fungal kingdom.

This event happens rain or shine. Location: Meet at the end of Tohl Road in Bayside Gardens, Nehalem (parking available on Tohl Road). See the registration links at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Suggested donations collected onsite: $10 per person over 18, $20 per family.

Also on the north Oregon coast that day – but farther south at Netarts Bay – a photography workshop will help you capture the moment even better.

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS will host a free course for emerging landscape and nature photographers. The class will emphasize the basics of photography and will focus on composition. Traveling along Netarts Bay, participants will practice new skills in the field with professional photographer and marine scientist Jim Young.

This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You meet at Netarts Bay (see the registration links at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

There is no cost to attend this program. Tax-exempt donations to Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required. Class size is limited to 10 participants. Participants need to have their own cameras and should be familiar with transferring photos from the camera to a computer. The workshop will include time outside, walking to and through natural areas, and driving/carpooling with others to particulat areas in the Netarts Bay region.

