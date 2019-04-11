Three Incredible Room Views of Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast Insider's Tips

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 11/04/2019 at 5:23 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It is the beach, of course, so a room with a view is likely the prerequisite for a seriously immersive visit to Lincoln City. The elongated and engaging town is full of these: oceanfront beauties with outstanding vantage points to check out the waves or the whales. (Above: view from the Looking Glass Inn).

Looking for some insider’s tips, however? Here are three gorgeous views to be had from three different hotels in town and the little surprises you may find.

The Looking Glass Inn sits directly across from Siletz Bay, in the Taft district of Lincoln City. This gives you excellent views of the bay at its calmest and its most dramatic. This area is usually more serene than the rest of the Oregon coast town, because it is a bay, after all. But stay here during stormy periods and you may get to watch the tides chuck a giant piece of wood onto the sands. While the waves themselves may not be nearly as dramatic as sections of the coast with basalt to gnash at, if you just glance around the bay a little you’ll notice the huge array of massive driftwood and logs. These tides move stuff onto land with eye-popping ease. It is one of the most densely-covered parts of the entire coast when it comes to driftwood.

Also with these rooms with a view: seals and sea lions hang out on the spit across the way. Grab yourself some decent optics and check them out from the wind-sheltered comfort of one of the Looking Glass Inn’s rooms, and you’ll spot plenty of unruly beasts lounging about. Even better: if you’re standing on the sand you may see one pop its head up out of the surf and check you out. It’s not uncommon for them to watch you too.

About Looking Glass Inn: a variety of rooms come with different amenities, such as whirlpool tub suites, one bedroom deluxe suites, two-bedroom fireplace suites or a suite that comes with two queen beds, a living area and two bedrooms. You can also see the ocean from most of the rooms, but it is in the distance. Insider’s tip: hit this beach at night and walk on that pier with a loved one. You can’t get much more romantic than that. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

Up the road, at the opposite end of town, Pelican Shores Inn sits fairly high on a bluff overlooking everything. You’re essentially guaranteed fantastic views from this vantage point, a precursor to good whale spotting. Here, you’re also graced with a lovely lawn from which to watch the waves during those good weather moments – or from one of the sleek wood decks.

Higher vantage points also enhance the possibility of spotting the green flash at sunset.

During summer, these sands expand greatly and the beach big is much bigger. Summer brings higher sand levels which can create a faux low tide effect: it looks like the tide is way out all the time. They also make for mesmerizing patterns in the sand. Winter, of course, brings on the storms and again high vantage points are excellent for watching the marauding breakers.


Insider’s tip: Pelican Shores Inn has its own walkway to the beach below, but at night you may want to walk away (southward) from the hotel lights. You may get to see the famed “glowing sand” effect.

About Pelican Shores Inn: Suites come with oceanfront patios or gas fireplaces. King studios have sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios at the lawn level. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com


At the D River access, the Shearwater Inn is an upscale hotel that also comes with dizzying views of the surf, looking out over the famed beach at the center of Lincoln City. In summer, it’s buzzing with people and kites zipping around the skies, making for truly colorful moments. This goes into high gear during the fall and spring kite festivals of Lincoln City, and then you have high-flying gargantuans in front of you. In winter, this beach shortens considerably and gets quite unruly, making for among the best wave drama in all of the central Oregon coast town.

In late summer, you may actually witness the D River dry up. Water levels in the stream can get so low they sometimes don’t make it past the bridge to the east of the hotel.


Insider’s tip: this beach is often crowded, but it doesn’t take much to get away from the masses. There’s a small access about a half block north of the hotel where you’ll suddenly find yourself alone.

About The Shearwater Inn. It’s very dog-friendly and many rooms have panoramic views of the ocean. Rooms are spacious and have gas fireplaces, decks, and access to an outdoor hot tub. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com -- Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





