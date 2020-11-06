Rockaway Beach In A Whole New Light: Oregon Coast After Dark

Published 06/11/2020 at 6:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Not everything awesome happens during the day on the Oregon coast. To borrow the starting phrase from the old Peter Gabriel song: “When the night shows...” are four words that take on an enormous new feeling, almost like an epiphany as it comes to mind. But it’s not, as the former Genesis frontman said in “Here Comes the Flood” the signals that “grow….on radios,” it’s the expansive sensation of experiencing a whole new side to these beaches that fills you up. It’s another world, really. If you just get out there and check it out after dark.

Such is the case with Rockaway Beach, that small yet elongated town on the north Oregon coast’s Tillamook County / promised land of beach, moo cows and honey. By day it’s a bustling town with a nutty highway cutting through it, and beach denizens everywhere soaking in sand, sea, sky and sun or rain or a mix thereof, depending on whatever’s the weather is dolling out. At night, however, there’s a whole new, unreal side to it.

Sometimes, as darkness begins to fall, other visual treats of Rockaway Beach come to light. One of the streams cutting through the dunes reflects an ethereal bluish sky. These streams and little rivers can become quite mighty during stormier conditions, and you see the way they ravage the ground around them and keep those railroad tracks on their toes.

Photo at Top: Even closer to nighttime, the very northern edge of Rockaway Beach at Nedonna Beach is pictured at top, right next to the jetty. It's here where you can watch the town light up just after dark and cast quite the glow across the sea and landscape.





During the day, Lake Lytle is a placid, resplendent attraction where no matter the weather the sky is reflected. The pier juts out into the still water, where maybe some aquatic dweller or gust of wind is the only thing disturbing the surface at all, making tiny waves. The hills roll in the distance, and behind you the gentle sound of the surf (in between the highway noise, that is). Down the way you may find some kinds of goofy aquatic craft floating through, and there’s a boat launch just a tad around the corner.





At night, however, the traffic dissipates and the surf becomes clearer as the rest of the world of Lake Lytle becomes murkier. Until your eyes have adjusted, that is. Its dock becomes an ethereal figure in the night, slightly aglow compared to the rest of the world. In this photo, a fog hovers in the area and it is reflected in the water along with the sky.

There's an equally impressive little vacation rental here: Lakeside Lodge Vacation Rental Home, Rockaway Beach.





Also at night, Twin Rocks can be gleefully otherworldly as well, although a tad lurky and spooky in the distance. Moving sands and surf, colored yellow by the temperatures in the lighting interacting with the camera, work together to resemble Mars in a way.

Another moment in the north Oregon coast town at night: starfall caught by a long exposure resembles a mass of meteors. It's not, however, that's just star movement.









