Portland, Inland to Roast; Perhaps 80 Degrees for Oregon Coast

Published 05/07/2019 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A heatwave is coming to Portland, the inland valley and the Oregon coast, with some record temperatures for early May expected.

While some forecasters are calling for temps that may rise well into the 90s over the weekend for Portland, the National Weather Service (NWS) is eyeing temps that come close to 90, however. The Oregon coast could get to a whopping 80 degrees at one point this week, but NWS forecasts are split on this.

"Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will persist for the next several days," the NWS said. "Onshore low-level flow weakens tonight and Wednesday and then turns offshore late Wednesday night and Thursday. The thermal trough shifts to the Cascades late Friday. A slow cooling trend is expected to begin Saturday and continue into early next week. An upper level trough approaches the Pacific Northwest Tuesday."

In Portland and most of the Willamette Valley, Wednesday has a high near 80 degrees, but likely upper 70s. Thursday warms up considerably to 85 degrees and slightly windy. Friday is looking about 90 degrees, and Saturday just a degree or two less.

Sunday in the valley regions lowers again to around 80, and then back into the 70s for the rest of the week.

On the Oregon coast, especially the more northern areas between Cannon Beach and Pacific City, Wednesday is a bit warmer than farther south at 63 degrees. Then, Thursday juts upward to around 76 degrees and Friday to 74. Saturday and Sunday get partly cloudy and around the lower to mid 50s. Monday becomes sunny and rises to a high of near 60, and Tuesday is forecast as more clouds and 58 or so.

In the forecast discussion section of the NWS website, the agency indicates the "coast should see 80 on Thursday," but its actual forecasts do not indicate that.

Down south, in Lincoln County and below, Wednesday only reaches to 57. Thursday rises to 70 and Friday drops by one degree but with sunnier skies. Saturday and Sunday see mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s, and temps cool just slightly for the beginning of the week.

On Oregon coast beaches, some fairly low morning tides are coming over the next few days, at around minus one inch or so. Bigger minus tides happen May 18 - 20 with minus 1 foot. Still, high tides may be slightly rough with combined wave height around ten feet Wednesday, then lowering to under ten for the next few days.

In the Portland and other inland areas, riverways contain some warnings now as the melting snow pack is keeping inland waters quite cold: recreational swimming is not recommended in many popular river spots. Another danger is a higher risk of fire with dry grasses.

























