Roads End at Lincoln City is Just the Beginning of Unique Oregon Coast Sights

Published 05/01/2020 at 5:54 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Seven miles of beaches in one Oregon coast town end with a bang. During this unusual and painful period that the beaches are closed, Oregon Coast Beach Connection is still providing information about the coast and artcles / images that serve as distraction or useful in the future.

Roads End State Recreation Site at Lincoln City is aptly named: it is the end of the road for beaches within city limits.

It’s a fascinating and enchanting spot, made more so by the fact it’s largely hidden and very unpopulated. While part of the big state park, you can walk far enough to the edges to get to where you find no one else.





It’s here where heaps of surprises lie, like Wizard Rock or the elusive cave on the other side. There’s even a section that’s a little like a second, secret bay no one talks about.





The state park sits at the end of NE Logan Road, with a fair amount of parking. To get closer to the real hidden sections you’ll need to get farther up the road to around the 69th and 70th streets and thereabouts, where you’ll find a couple of entrances with often no parking but that which is in front of homes, so be courteous.





The cliff across the Siletz River from Cascade Head is called Roads End Point, and it possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock – a true Oregon coast stalwart. At anything but a high tide, this moody, slightly spooky, pointed rock can be seen. But at an extremely low tide, you can go around Wizard Rock and find a rarely touched section of beach, filled with small caves, pristine, glistening sand and inviting, angular rock forms and haystacks to climb and carouse on.





Like the hidden parts of Oceanside to the north, this beach provides quite a Gilligan's Island experience, and it's walked on far less by humans . Plus, there's something so idyllic and peaceful about this place you can easily convince yourself you're one of the first to ever have set foot.

For some more rigorous hiking, take NE Port Dr to its very end and you’ll find the trailhead to God’s Thumb and The Knoll, a massive green space area that eventually leads to the thin, surreal structure that always makes for crazy hiking shots. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted