Adrenalinized Bike Races Hit Much of Oregon Coast Soon: Ride the Dirt Wave Kicks It Up

Published 6/02/24 at 4:55 p.m.

By, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oregon Coast) – There are times it is not about the beach when it comes to the wildest times found along the coastline.

Case in point: the 2024 Ride the Dirt Wave mountain bike series of runs and races, a somewhat massive undertaking that's so large it requires three parts of the Oregon coast held at different times during the next three months.

Daniella Crowder, director of Oregon Rides & Events and organizer of Ride the Dirt Wave is putting together the festival of speed, backed by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. Last year's event drew hundreds of folks from around the western U.S. and it spurred more interesting in the dirt bike trails of this region.

Now, the new set gets underway on June 8 – 9, starting at the Kootchy Creek Trails on the north coast – near Seaside.

Next up is the Whisky Run Trails in Coos County near Coos Bay and Bandon, happening July 20 – 21.

The final leg of the series is at the Newport area's Big Creek Trails on August 3 - 4, taking place at Big Creek Park, a tad east of Agate Beach.





“Our journey begins at Klootchy Creek Trails, where adrenaline junkies can tackle thrilling jump lines while beginners can enjoy family-friendly paths,” said OCVA. “Next stop: Whiskey Run Trails on the South Coast, boasting trails for all skill levels amidst the Coos County Forest. Finally, we'll hit Newport's Big Creek Park, a compact yet thrilling trail system with options for everyone.”

With each of these events there are two days and two different races. The first day is the “fun rides” that allow many different skill levels, bringing into focus the individual trails of each area on the north, central and south coast. They're open to a wide range of folks, and then after there's food, fun and music at each trail venue.



Seaside - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

The second is where the going gets tough – and the tough get into high gear. These are the Flow Duro Challenge Races, which are fast-paced, timed competitions that zip down shorter, “flowy” trails that are primarily downhill. There's some climbing, but it all means tons of fun and what the race organizers call “sweeping trails.”

Klootchy Creek is considered the newest of the mountain biking trails on the north coast. It sits just off Highway 101 near Seaside and Cannon Beach, and has a variety of areas that can be utilized by beginners to shredders.

Whiskey Run is a south Oregon coast gem among bike enthusiasts, considered an epic run that's covered in old-growth evergreens. It's chock full of ocean views, on top of the usual adrenaline-pumping aspects, and it's extremely diverse.

Big Creek is a smaller system, said OCVA, but it's got plenty of punch. It's also been quite the labor of love by locals from civic groups to the City of Newport itself.

Schedules from each event and registrations vary. See Kootchy Creek .

See Whiskey Run.

See Big Creek Trail.

Trails in Newport

