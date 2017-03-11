Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Restaurant Latest: New Eatery, Chefs Compete

Published 11/03/2017 at 6:47 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Restaurant Latest: New Eatery, Chefs Compete

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The Kiwanda Hospitality Group of the north Oregon coast is celebrating some new developments with its chefs. The Pacific City-based organization operates the Pelican Pub breweries in Tillamook, Cannon Beach and its hometown, and it's getting ready to launch a new restaurant as two of their chefs get ready to compete against other coastal culinary masters.

Pelican chefs Dan Micolino and Nathan Pope will demonstrate their culinary talents and compete with other north coast chefs at the 10th annual Iron Chef in Seaside on November 7. Over 600 guests are expected to sample the savory fare and vote on their favorite dishes.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

United Way of Clatsop County’s signature fundraiser is also the Columbia Pacific region’s culinary event of the year. This Iron Chef-style competition pairs four of the region’s top chefs randomly into two teams which compete in a live one-hour cook off requiring the use of a secret ingredient.

Also a part of the the live competition: those attending will have the opportunity to taste and vote for their favorites from among 16 area restaurants vying for their chance to be in next year's live cook-off. There is also a silent auction for bids on culinary-related items, restaurant experiences, coast lodging and hospitality, chef events and more.

Pelican research and development chef Dan Micolino said the pair are honored to be a part of this fundraiser.

“The Iron Chef also offers a really fun opportunity for us to flex our culinary muscle experimenting with a specialty dish that is unique to this event,” he said.

Tickets are still available to the popular event which will be held at the Seaside Convention Center on Tuesday, November 7, 6 p.m. for general admission. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required and can be purchased at www.clatsopunitedway.org or by calling 503-325-1961. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Clatsop County and the agencies they serve.

Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

A new upscale restaurant is coming to Pacific City late in the year: the newly-named Meridian restaurant and bar will be a part of the Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa, set to open next month.

(At right: Andrew Garrison)

Part of that process was picking a new chef to open the much-anticipated addition to the north Oregon coast. Andrew Garrison, former executive chef of Salishan Spa & Golf Resort, was recently announced as the new culinary head honcho.

Garrison is a Minnesota native who was trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Minneapolis/St. Paul. He moved to Oregon in 2014 to work at the Jory at the Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, Oregon, where he served as sous chef for two years. In early 2017, he took over as executive chef for the four dining properties at the Salishan Spa & Golf Resort.

His specialties include wine and food pairings, developing seasonal menus, foraging, whole-beast butchery, charcuterie and gluten-free cooking.

Meridian will seat 40 in the main dining area and an additional 16 at the open bar. Some of the bar seating will be purposed as a chef’s table, with food prepared tableside. The restaurant has views of the ocean, and features a double-sided glass fireplace with custom plastering reminiscent of the sandstone cliffs of Cape Kiwanda. A unique indoor patio lounge overlooking the ocean will have accordion-style windows that open completely to let even more of the ocean air in. Private dining options are available for groups.

For more information and updates, visit www.headlandslodge.com. More Pacific City below:

Oregon Coast Lodging








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details