Coast Guard Rescues Man on Ship 57 Miles from Oregon Coast

Published 07/19/22 at 5:25 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – A man suffering a medical emergency some 57 miles off the Oregon coast was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday morning, a little after 10:30 a.m. Although still far offshore, the town nearest the vessel at the time of rescue was Newport. (Photos courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

On Saturday evening, Coast Guard watchstanders received a report of a 29-year-old man suffering from a stroke and related medical complications, however the vessel Malto Hope was still about 1,000 miles west of the Oregon coastline.

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center requested the ship move closer to Oregon waters to get in range for one of its helicopter crews. After the Malto Hope arrived within range, Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport.

Aircrew arrived at the ship on Monday morning, prepared him for a trip by stretcher, and then hoisted him into the helicopter for medical evacuation. He was taken back to Newport in stable condition, where more emergency services were performed.

The Malto Hope is a bulk carrier registered to Panama. She was built in 2013, with her length at 169.37 meters and her width at 27.2 meters. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Below: Newport

