Special Veteran's Day Performance of Kastalsky's 'Requiem' on Central Oregon Coast

Published 11/02/2019 at 6:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – How does World War I get connected with the Oregon coast through music?

Through a mammoth choral work by Russian composer Alexander Kastalsky, who composed his haunting Requiem to remember fallen brothers in the Great War as it still raged. This triumphant tribute was never performed during the Soviet era, but it’s making its way to Lincoln City on the central Oregon coast, in the capable hands of the renowned Portland-based a cappella choir, Cappella Romana. The famed and sizable choir is coming to the Lincoln City Cultural Center on November 11 to perform in the Northwest Premiere tour of Kastalsky’s “Requiem: Memory Eternal to the Fallen Heroes.”

It’s a special Veterans Day performance, offered twice on the 11th day of the 11th month, including 24 voices and a work that was composed by Alexander Kastalsky nearly 100 years ago. There will be performances at 11 am and 6 pm.

This will be one of just four locations for the Cappella Romana production (including Portland and Seattle), making this a special opportunity you won’t want to miss. A reflection on our shared humanity, with the ensemble whose sound is “like a jeweled light flooding the space” (Los Angeles Times).

The Lincoln City performances will be introduced by a posting of the colors, and short introductory remarks by a local dignitary. Veterans receive complimentary tickets, and all those who attend will receive a red poppy pin.

Kastalsky composed his haunting Requiem as a call for reconciliation, redemption, and hope. This richly scored Requiem is led by guest conductor Steven Fox, who was nominated for a Grammy for his recording of the work with the Clarion Choir. By honoring a part of our darkest history, Kastalsky’s “Memory Eternal” helps us together embrace courage and hope for the future.

Cappella Romana brings to life music that meets a deep human need, taking the audience on a journey of discovery and creates a dynamic experience of immersion in sound and space, tradition and history, innovation and light.

The vocal ensemble presents annual concert series in Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington, in addition to touring nationally and internationally. Critics have consistently praised Cappella Romana for their unusual and innovative programming, including numerous world and American premieres. The group regularly collaborates with artists like conductor Paul Hillier, chant specialist Ioannis Arvanitis, and composer Ivan Moody.

Tickets for free for veterans and $20 for veteran’s companions. Other tickets are $42 general, $39 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $20 for youth ages 18 and under. LCCC Member Discount applies.

The Vocal Arts Series continues in Lincoln City with the Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir on January 19, 2020, with one concert a month through March 2020. From OSU’s men’s a capella group Outspoken to the dark chocolatey voice of formidable mezzo-soprano Erica Brookhyser, these vocal concerts are guaranteed to delight.

Listeners wanting to sample the range of vocal talent on display can save 20% on tickets for three or more Vocal Arts Series shows by using a special coupon code available on the Cultural Center’s website. Learn more at lc-cc.org/vocal-arts-series

To learn more or join the Lincoln City Cultural Center, visit lincolncityculturalcenter.org or drop by the LCCC Information Center off Highway 101, now open for Winter hours: 9 am to 5 pm Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday).

