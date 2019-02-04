Remarkable Shades of Oceanside: Oregon Coast Photo Essay

Published 04/02/2019 at 2:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) - Spring provides some of the most remarkable colors along the whole of the Oregon coast. There’s an actual science behind it: a combo of those fat, puffy clouds that provide different ways for the sunset to bounce off of, and the damper air surrounding them. They lend different shades and depths to the colors.





In this case, way back in 2000 or so, the last rays of the day created found a lot to bounce off of. Part of this is the natural drama created by the varied layers of the clouds: some parts are darker and thicker, others thinner.







Also in spring, this shot of Oceanside is a closeup of a grouping of rocks embedded in the sand at the tideline. They even look like a miniature version of the Three Arch Rock – a small set of stones that mimic the larger landmark. Those vivid spring colors paint the wet tide, and the tiny bouncing edges of the breakers look like their larger counterparts as well. But it’s all just a few feet long – no more.







It’s yet another spring day in this north Oregon coast gem, albeit mid June, so it’s right on the cusp of summer and spring. The intense colors again just explode all over the sky, painting a wild picture.





Nearby, Anderson’s Viewpoint: the hotspot for hanggliders on the coast. Here, the soaring hill that overlooks the southern end of Cape Lookout State Park is splashed in the oranges, reds and yellows of the final moments of daylight. The sea takes on a light pastel shade. This spot is just a few miles south of Oceanside.

See more at the Oceanside, Three Capes, Pacific City Virtual Tour.



















