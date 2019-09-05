Southern Oregon Coast: Reedsport Old Town Gets Renovation

Published 05/09/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Reedsport, Oregon) – The southern Oregon coast town of Reedsport will be undergoing a makeover soon, all thanks to a grant from the Oregon Main Street (OMS) Revitalization Grant from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).

The City of Reedsport Main Street Program (RMSP) was awarded the money. $165,000 will be used to renovate four roofs and two awnings on five buildings in downtown Reedsport as part of the Old Town Reedsport Roof and Awning Project. From east to west, the properties receiving a new roof are 339 Fir Ave. (Welcome Hotel), 340/350 Fir Ave. (two vacant storefronts in one building), 353 Fir Ave. (vacant) and 439 Fir Ave. (future location of Butterfly Effect, currently located on Winchester Avenue in Reedsport). The properties receiving an awning renovation are 417 Fir Ave. (Mindpower Gallery) and previously mentioned 340/350 Fir Ave. There is a $92,000 match from private investment and in-kind contributions exceeding the 30 percent match required to receive the grant. Construction on the five buildings will begin in June.

“This project will help the remaining vacant buildings on Main Street to be rentable,” said Jonathan Wright, City Manager. “Reedsport’s had a lot of interest lately when it comes to renting storefronts, but structural damage is currently preventing occupancy in Old Town’s remaining empty buildings.”

City officials report that Reedsport’s vacancy rate has decreased drastically in the past five years, from almost 90 percent lowering to 22 percent. The Old Town Reedsport Roof and Awning Project will be doing work on three vacant buildings containing four vacant storefronts. One of the property owners plans to move their business into the building upon completion (Butterfly Effect) while the remaining vacancies will be available for rent when completed.

The purpose of the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant is to support downtown revitalization efforts in communities participating in the Oregon Main Street Network. The maximum ask for the 2019 grant cycle was $200,000 with a 30-percent match. The grant can be used for purchasing, building or renovating buildings in downtown areas. RMSP was also awarded the OMS Revitalization Grant in 2017 during the previous grant cycle for the renovation of five upstairs apartments in the Burdick Building on the corner of Fir Avenue, which is part of state highway OR-38, and Fourth Street.



















Above: downtown Reedsport, courtesy Reedsport Main Street Program







