Good News for Oregon Coast Razor Clamming, Sunset Bay; Trail Meeting

Published 07/20/2018

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – Good news for razor clamming on the southern Oregon coast as well as fans of one beach in Coos County, while a public meeting will be held soon on the famed Salmonberry Trail in Tillamook County. (Razor clamming photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have announced another part of the Oregon coast is back open to razor clamming after demoic acid levels closed it recently.

Now open is the area from Tillamook Head all the way down to Cape Arago on the southern Oregon coast. A section there from Arago to near Yachats had remained shut down after other areas opened back up.

Still closed to clamming because of the toxin is the section of Oregon coast from Cape Arago to the California border.

Meanwhile, recreational razor clamming is closed for the ODFW annual conservation closure from the Columbia River to Tillamook Head, which includes the towns of Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton. This closure is not related to biotoxins.

Harvesting of mussels, bay clams and crabs remains open along all beaches and Oregon coast bays.

For more information please call ODA's Shellfish Safety Information Hotline at (800) 448-2474 or click on the ODA link.

Another bit of good news for the southern Oregon coast: the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today lifted a public health advisory for contact with marine water at Sunset Bay State Park Beach located in Coos County. The health authority issued the advisory July 18 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters

Results from later samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk. However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.

State officials will be holding a public meeting on the Salmonberry Trail in Tillamook on August 3. The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will meet at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that day to discuss the proposed Salmonberry Trail corridor. The meeting will be held in the second floor of the Tillamook County Courthouse, commissioner’s meeting rooms A and B, 201 Laurel Ave., Tillamook. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will cover fundraising and communication efforts; updates on Valley Segment planning; discussions on funding STIA administrative expenses; and a tour of the new City of Tillamook Cross Town Connector Trail.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 84-mile corridor connecting eight cities and two counties. The proposed route follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway and terminates in Banks.

For more information contact Dennis Wiley, Salmonberry Trail project manager, at 503-986-0723 or dennis.wiley@oregon.gov. Individuals needing special accommodations to attend should contact Dennis Wiley at least three days in advance. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

