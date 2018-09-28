Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Beach Bummer: Razor Clamming on N. Oregon Coast Remains Closed

Published 09/28/2018 at 6:54 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Beach Bummer: Razor Clamming on N. Oregon Coast Remains Closed

(Seaside, Oregon) – There is some bad news for razor clamming on the north Oregon coast: the most plentiful section of beaches will remain closed to harvesting for awhile longer. (Clam photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; check for specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals beginning now or soon
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Deals begin soon
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms beginning now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials start in September
In Newport:
Specials and deals beginning
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

Normally, the population conservation closure on Clatsop beaches starts on July 1 and runs until September 30. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has postponed that restart, however, due to stock assessments that have not yielded decent numbers and sizes of razor clams. November 1 is the earliest that razor clamming will be allowed – perhaps even later.

Clatsop beaches account for nearly 90 percent of the entire population of razor clams on the Oregon coast.

ODFW’s survey of the razor clam population found that most are still too small to be harvested by commercial clammers or desired by recreational clammers. Normally, the halt on razor clamming in this area lasts from July through the end of September so populations can rebuild. Periodically, problems are found and the ban is extended.

This annual conservation and its extension apply only to Clatsop County beaches, prohibiting all harvest of razor clams (both recreational and commercial) along the 18 mile stretch of beach from Tillamook Head (Seaside) to the mouth of the Columbia River.

“Razor clams are moderately abundant on Clatsop beaches this fall, but the population is currently dominated by small clams with shell lengths between 2-3 inches,” said ODFW Shellfish Biologist Matt Hunter. “Recreational clammers typically try to avoid these small clams, and they are smaller than the 3 ¾” minimum size allowed for commercial harvest.”

ODFW recently completed the annual stock assessment survey for razor clams along the Clatsop beaches. The survey found that most clams are too small to be harvested by commercial clammers or desired by recreational clammers.

Hunter said that far more small razor clams are in the current population than normal.

“In 2004, we also saw large numbers of small razor clams along Clatsop beaches, but they were more variable in size with a few medium and large clams,” he said. “Right now, it is difficult to find any razor clams larger than 4 inches.”

Washington’s sister agency, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, found a similar issue with clams on the Washington coast. Traditionally, that state opens razor clam digging back up around this time as well, but this year it has been postponed until December. ODFW said the clam populations on this part of the Oregon coast are in even worse shape than that of the Long Beach Peninsula.

ODFW is examing several options, including keeping the closure in place through December to allow clams to grow in a suitable size. During the month of October, ODFW staff will hold a public meeting to solicit feedback regarding potential management actions that may be taken to protect undersize clams and provide better clamming opportunities next spring.

The entire Oregon coast reaminsl open for bay clams and crab harvesting. Mussels are open for recreational harvest along most of the Oregon coast, although harvesting of mussels is closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River to the California border. For more information please call ODA's shellfish safety information Hotline at (800) 448-2474 or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage or ODFW’s Recreation Report – Crabbing and Clamming page. Oregon Coast Lodgings for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging

 





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Beach Bummer: Razor Clamming on N. Oregon Coast Remains Closed
ODFW has postponed that restart due to stock assessments. Seaside, Warrenton
Unique and Full of Intrigue: Yachats, on Central Oregon Coast
There's more to this engaging area than meets the eye
Oregon Coast's Green Flash at Sunset and Its Wacky Cousin
One of the more coveted sights on the Oregon coast is that beautiful oddity, and it is really quite rare
Hiking Neahkahnie Mountain: Manzanita's Marvel, Oregon Coast's Landmark
What to find, where to go, more: this Manzanita landmark from the inside out
The Crazed and Spooky Tales of One Oregon Coast Lightouse
The truth behind this old lighthouse off the north Oregon coast is certainly weirder than fiction itself. Cannon Beach History, Seaside history
A Week of Second Summer on Oregon Coast; Portland Gets Hot
Glorious weather is in store for the beaches and temps near 70
Newport's Agate Beach Motel: Historic Oregon Coast Motor Lodge in Modern Times
It has that old motor lodge feel, and because of that there's a built-in following
Third Book in Detailed Oregon Coast Book Series Released: Odd Facts of Lincol...
Now available in both print and ebook formats at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and others

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details