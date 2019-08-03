Sudden Closure of N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Just One Week After Reopened

Published 03/08/2019 at 5:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Seaside, Oregon) – Just a week after razor clamming reopened on the north Oregon coast it is shut down again – this time because of toxins. The area from Tillamook Head to the Columbia River – which means Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton – is closed off once more. (Above: razor clam photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) have implemented the new ban after tests showed toxin levels higher than acceptable. That will last a few weeks at minimum.

“Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have risen above the closure limits,” ODFW said.

The region recently just reopened to razor clamming after an extended shut down. Every July that section of Oregon coast closes down because of conservation efforts, to keep the population strong in numbers and large enough for harvesting. Then it usually reopens on October 1. However, this year saw a much smaller-than-usual size of individuals, causing the ban to be extended.

It finally opened again on March 1.

Recreational and commercial razor clamming is also closed from Cape Blanco to the California border for elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. Razor clamming remains open from Tillamook Head to Cape Blanco – which includes the towns of Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Reedsport and Coos Bay. Mussel and bay clam harvesting is open along the entire coast.

ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides permit. Reopening of an area requires two consecutive tests, at least one week apart, with all results below the limit.

For more information call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxins Closures webpage.

