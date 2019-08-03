Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Sudden Closure of N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Just One Week After Reopened

Published 03/08/2019 at 5:33 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Sudden Closure of N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Just One Week After Reopened

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Incredible specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals in full force now
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Fantastic Deals for Winter
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms everywhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials abound
In Newport:
Specials and deals like crazy
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Many specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Seaside, Oregon) – Just a week after razor clamming reopened on the north Oregon coast it is shut down again – this time because of toxins. The area from Tillamook Head to the Columbia River – which means Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton – is closed off once more. (Above: razor clam photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) have implemented the new ban after tests showed toxin levels higher than acceptable. That will last a few weeks at minimum.

“Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have risen above the closure limits,” ODFW said.

The region recently just reopened to razor clamming after an extended shut down. Every July that section of Oregon coast closes down because of conservation efforts, to keep the population strong in numbers and large enough for harvesting. Then it usually reopens on October 1. However, this year saw a much smaller-than-usual size of individuals, causing the ban to be extended.

It finally opened again on March 1.

Recreational and commercial razor clamming is also closed from Cape Blanco to the California border for elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. Razor clamming remains open from Tillamook Head to Cape Blanco – which includes the towns of Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Reedsport and Coos Bay. Mussel and bay clam harvesting is open along the entire coast.

ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides permit. Reopening of an area requires two consecutive tests, at least one week apart, with all results below the limit.

For more information call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxins Closures webpage.

Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours. Photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium.









Photos below Oregon Coast Beach Connection



 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

When the Shark Bites: Why and How These Attacks Happen on Oregon Coast
How often do these occur? Why? And what does it mean?. Science
Depoe Bay Scenic View Area a Stunning, Even Vibrating, Oregon Coast Wild Spot
Sometimes the best beaches of the Oregon coast are not beaches at all. Travel tips
Cannon Beach History Event: Buffalo Soldier Connection to Oregon Coast
A talk on an early African-American trailblazer and his connections to the north Oregon coast. Cannon Beach events
Less Obvious Pacific City: Sandy Wonders of the N Oregon Coast Town, Unique H...
The star attraction of the north Oregon town is Cape Kiwanda, but there's much more
Talk Looks at Oregon Coast River Fishing, Status of Species
March 19 talk discusses local fish populations following the low returns of fall Chinook. Newport events
Author Appearance and Kids Story Time at Oregon Coast's Lincoln City
Fun at the history museum and serious discussion at the library. Lincoln City events
Pacific City, Oregon Hotels Guide: Lodging, Rentals, Inns, Motels
Unique travel tips on where to stay in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, hotels next to Cape Kiwanda
Cannon Beach Virtual Tour - Beaches: Oregon Coast
Find out more about Ecola State Park, Haystack and other Cannon Beach landmarks, dozens of photos. Deep look at all beaches

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details