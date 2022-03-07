Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

South Oregon Coast Reopens to Razor Clamming

Published 07/03/22 at 5:25 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

South Oregon Coast Reopens to Razor Clamming

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Razor clamming is back open on the southern Oregon coast after being closed for some time due to high levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. Tests in the last two weeks have shown that to be below harmful levels. (Photo courtesy City of Coos Bay)

This opens up the entire Oregon coast to recreational razor clam harvesting. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) made the announcement at the end of the week. Those hotspots around Gold Beach, Bandon and Coos Bay can once again be enjoyed for the culinary delights as well as sandy fun.

Harvesting of bay clams and crabs has stayed open in the meantime, all along Oregon's 360 miles of coastline. ODFW said coastal scallops are not affected during such biotoxin closures if only the adductor muscle is consumed.

“ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops,” said ODFW. “Commercial shellfish products in retail stores and restaurants remain safe for consumers.”

Such closures sometimes occur, and some years they're longer than others. The biotoxin is naturally occurring, however.


Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

“Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean,” ODFW said. “ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.”

The annual conservation closure on the north Oregon coast at Clatsop Beach is coming up on July 15, where harvesting in Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton won't be allowed through September 30. This is to let new clams set and maintain the high population.

That area accounts for over 90 percent of the entire razor clam population on the Oregon coast.

Good spots for clamming on the south Oregon coast include Winchester Bay's North Umpqua Spit, Coos Bay's Bastendorff Beach and North Spit, Whiskey Run at Bandon, and the Meyers Creek area near Gold Beach.

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

 

MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Near Gold Beach, Meyers Creek Beach (photo courtesy Oregon Dept. of Forestry)

Coos Bay, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast


Photos of Bandon above and below courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.

South Oregon Coast Reopens to Razor Clamming

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Vicious-Looking S. Oregon Coast Fish Find Bit of Mystery as Well as Subject o...
Likely not what others have been telling you, it's created a puzzle among scientists. Marine sciences
Kooky Tales, Impressions and Confessions from the 4th on Oregon Coast
An interesting mixed bag of fun and annoyance. Weather
South Oregon Coast Reopens to Razor Clamming
This opens up the entire coast to recreational razor clamming. Marine sciences
Comet Could Be Among Largest Ever, Visible Now on Oregon, Washington Coast
Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) is expected to pass closest to Earth July 14. Sciences
After Two Years, N. Oregon Coast's Beach Discovery Program Back in Seaside
These enlightening sessions happen on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seaside events, sciences
Body of Sevengill Shark Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Providing Education Opp...
A broadnose sevengill shark, a female, about 120 pounds and 8.7 feet long. Marine sciences
4th of July Rental Openings on N. Oregon Coast: Lincoln City, Pacific City, C...
Some hope for last-minute plans for the beach. Lodging news. Pacific City events, Lincoln City events, Tillamook events
Central Oregon Coast Towns Band Together to Clean Up After Fireworks
A series of Fifth of July Cleanups: Lincoln City events, Otter Rock events, Newport events, Waldport events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted