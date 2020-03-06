Razor Clamming Resumes on South Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/03/2020 at 5:54 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – After a closure in recent weeks because of biotoxins, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) this week announced the reopening of south-central coast beaches for recreational razor clamming. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

The resumption means all areas of the Oregon coast from the Columbia River southward to Cape Arago (near Coos Bay) can now again engage in the collecting of razor clams. However, everything from the cape down to the southern Oregon border is still closed because of the marine biotoxin domoic acid found in that species of clams.

Because of potential crowding issues and COVID-19, clamming on the Oregon coast is still open only for Oregon residents.

Recreational mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting is open for state residents along the entire Oregon coastline. Coastal scallops are not affected by this closure when only the adductor muscle is eaten. The consumption of whole recreational scallops is not recommended. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.

While clamming remains closed to nonresidents at this time. crabbing is open for nonresidents along most of the coast, but closed in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon and in the Columbia River.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area requires two consecutive tests with results below the limit.

For more information call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted