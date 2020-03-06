Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Razor Clamming Resumes on South Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/03/2020 at 5:54 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Razor Clamming Resumes on South Central Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – After a closure in recent weeks because of biotoxins, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) this week announced the reopening of south-central coast beaches for recreational razor clamming. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

The resumption means all areas of the Oregon coast from the Columbia River southward to Cape Arago (near Coos Bay) can now again engage in the collecting of razor clams. However, everything from the cape down to the southern Oregon border is still closed because of the marine biotoxin domoic acid found in that species of clams.

Because of potential crowding issues and COVID-19, clamming on the Oregon coast is still open only for Oregon residents.

Recreational mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting is open for state residents along the entire Oregon coastline. Coastal scallops are not affected by this closure when only the adductor muscle is eaten. The consumption of whole recreational scallops is not recommended. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.

While clamming remains closed to nonresidents at this time. crabbing is open for nonresidents along most of the coast, but closed in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon and in the Columbia River.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area requires two consecutive tests with results below the limit.

For more information call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

 










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Razor Clamming Resumes on South Central Oregon Coast
All areas of the Oregon coast from the Columbia River southward to Cape Arago. Sciences
Washington / Oregon Coast: Gray Whale Carcass Strands at Long Beach
Seaside Aquarium responded to a beached whale on the southern Washington coast, discovering a 37-foot male Gray whale
Oregon Coast Unexplained Part Two - Almost Paranormal
Ghost tales and creepy discoveries in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Coos Bay, Pacific City, Manzanita
Don't Kidnap Wildlife, Say Oregon and Coastal Officials
Visitors are getting outside just in time to encounter newborn fawns, elk and other kinds of wildlife. Sciences
When the Oregon Coast Is Stranger Than Fiction: the Unexplained (Part One)
It all started with weird science, veered into ghost stories for awhile, now it's back to more remarkable science
More Oregon Coast Cancellations Include July 4th, Shore Acres Lights
Some as far out as December already getting the ax. Weather
State Parks Begin Opening Limited Camping, Including Oregon Coast
Most of these open June 9, but some are available now. Lodging news, travel tips. Sciences
Officials Seek Public Input on N. Oregon Coast Fish Passage Issues
Three culverts that failed on the northern half of the Oregon coast have triggered emergency conditions. Lincoln City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Nehalem

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details