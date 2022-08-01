Razor Clam Lovers Will Love This Week on Washington Coast

(Washington Coast) – A new round of digging of razor clams on the Washington coast begins this week, with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confirming that January 14 through 20 will go on as planned for the connoisseur of the clam (photo courtesy WDFW).

The last dig at the end of the year went well, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager with WDFW.

“Even though it was a little cold, the digs on New Year's Eve and Day drew more than 15,000 diggers to the coast,” Ayres said. “Each digger took home an average of 14.5 clams with most getting word that the daily limit is now back to 15 clams.”

WDFW is reminding visitors to the Washington coast that the daily limit is once again back to 15 razor clams. Each digger's bounty must be kept in a separate container, by state law, and regardless of size or condition the daily limit remains at 15 clams.

Washington Department of Health has tested for marine toxins and found no unsafe levels, thus allowing shellfish managers to confirm the following digs at evening low tides:

Jan. 14, Friday, 4:43 P.M.; +0.4 feet; Long Beach

Jan. 15, Saturday, 5:22 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 16, Sunday, 5:59 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 17, Monday, 6:34 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 18, Tuesday, 7:08 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Jan. 19, Wednesday, 7:41 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Copalis

Jan. 20, Thursday, 8:14 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach

Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines.

The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. The early part of the outgoing tides on Jan. 14-16 will occur just before sunset, a rarity during the winter season. No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.

Details on these and future digs can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license or a Fish Washington license, are available from WDFW's licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.

To learn more about razor clam abundance, population densities at various beaches, and how seasons are set, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#management.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.

