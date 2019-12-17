Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Ramp Repair at Cape Kiwanda Delayed Until Next Oregon Coast Storm

Published 12/17/2019 at 5:35 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Ramp at Cape Kiwanda Work Delayed Until Next Oregon Coast Storm

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The iconic ramp at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City was closed late last week due to heavy erosion that caused safety issues, and after a meeting to assess the damage on Monday it was decided work on the ramp had to put off due to more surges coming soon.

Large storm waves knocked against the Oregon coast last week, and heavy surf darted up the beach at Pacific City and took out chunks of the dunes at the main access in town, including major portions of the sand surrounding the ramp. It’s a concrete gangway used by vehicles to get down to the beach, including the Dory fishing fleet when that is in season. Because of steep dropoffs and some parts of the concrete gone missing, it’s considered unsafe for vehicles, and only a small portion is safe for walkers.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD), Tillamook County Works and Tillamook County Parks Department announced the indefinite closure of the ramp to vehicles until repairs could be done.

In the photos provided by OPRD, you can see a sheer drop-off at the foredune and how parts of the concrete are rather steep now because the underlying structure has been revealed.

JoAnn Woelfle, Parks Director with Tillamook County, said the sidewalk on the southern end fell off and the slight overhang of concrete is visible. The northern-facing sidewalk is still usable.

After all three agencies met Monday to discuss how to proceed, Woelfle said it had been decided that since more storm surges were coming in the next week the repair project could only begin after that. Some sand was already replaced by a contract crew but not enough to fix the ramp.

Some local residents have posted photos on social media of drivers going around the barrier and heading down it in spite of the warnings. Woefle and Chris Havel, spokesman for OPRD, said this is extremely unsafe and unwise.

Woelfle said local contractors will conduct repairs and sand replacement when conditions clear up. More images below:

See Oregon Coast Weather. - Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours


Open Nest Vacation Rentals.

Headlands Coastal Lodge

 










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

High Winds, Flooding, High Surf to Rough Up Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
A gnarly set of storm conditions are coming to the entire Oregon coast and southern Washington over the next day or two. South coast
Top Ten Winter Wonders of Lincoln City: What They Don't Tell You About
regon Coast Winter on the Oregon coast has its obvious pleasures and its slightly hidden ones. Travel tips, kids
Ramp Repair at Cape Kiwanda Delayed Until Next Oregon Coast Storm
The iconic ramp at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City was closed late last week
Oregon Coast Dunes Rec Area in Trouble, Releases Video
Just south of Florence, invasive species planted long ago are slowly, literally choking the dunes to death. Sciences. South coast
Florence and Yachats Winter Events: Central Oregon Coast Preview
Yachats events: riding high with winter celebration, holidays; Florence washes out the blues with music
Oregon Coast Closures: Razor Clamming Shut Down, Cape Kiwanda Ramp
Entire region closed to razor clamming, ramp at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City is closed down indefinitely
Cannon Beach Winter Top Ten: Oregon Coast Insider Tips
Winter on these beaches is a singularly intense endeavor where adventure can be found at just about every turn. Weather
An Oregon Coast Winter Glow: Seasonal Warmth in Lincoln City Events
Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) and the North Lincoln County Historical Museum get especially warm and cozy

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details