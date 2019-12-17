Ramp Repair at Cape Kiwanda Delayed Until Next Oregon Coast Storm

Published 12/17/2019 at 5:35 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The iconic ramp at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City was closed late last week due to heavy erosion that caused safety issues, and after a meeting to assess the damage on Monday it was decided work on the ramp had to put off due to more surges coming soon.

Large storm waves knocked against the Oregon coast last week, and heavy surf darted up the beach at Pacific City and took out chunks of the dunes at the main access in town, including major portions of the sand surrounding the ramp. It’s a concrete gangway used by vehicles to get down to the beach, including the Dory fishing fleet when that is in season. Because of steep dropoffs and some parts of the concrete gone missing, it’s considered unsafe for vehicles, and only a small portion is safe for walkers.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD), Tillamook County Works and Tillamook County Parks Department announced the indefinite closure of the ramp to vehicles until repairs could be done.

In the photos provided by OPRD, you can see a sheer drop-off at the foredune and how parts of the concrete are rather steep now because the underlying structure has been revealed.

JoAnn Woelfle, Parks Director with Tillamook County, said the sidewalk on the southern end fell off and the slight overhang of concrete is visible. The northern-facing sidewalk is still usable.

After all three agencies met Monday to discuss how to proceed, Woelfle said it had been decided that since more storm surges were coming in the next week the repair project could only begin after that. Some sand was already replaced by a contract crew but not enough to fix the ramp.

Some local residents have posted photos on social media of drivers going around the barrier and heading down it in spite of the warnings. Woefle and Chris Havel, spokesman for OPRD, said this is extremely unsafe and unwise.

Woelfle said local contractors will conduct repairs and sand replacement when conditions clear up. More images below:

