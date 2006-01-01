The Wonders, Surprises of Rainy Oregon Coast Days: Not Always What They Seem

Published 08/15//20 at 6:44 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – If you’re thinking that rainy days on the Oregon coast are all dreariness and gray, you might think again. Around these shores, late spring definitely produces some mighty wet moments – but these clouds are different. They’re often not like those makers-of-overcast during the rest of the year.

Spring on the Oregon coast creates something different and remarkable, more so than most times of the year. The magic can last through May and early June, but not always. In the case of Memorial Day of 2013, it did. The holiday lived up to its soggy reputation, as seen in the picture of Seaside above. Yet Mother Nature was about to pull a rabbit out of her hat.





One moment, it's misty and drenching at Tillamook Head. A few minutes later, something intriguing about the atmosphere changes and creates this remarkable scene where the sun is poking through a lighter layer of clouds just enough to make the sea and clouds a higher contrast. It is a tad otherworldly in its subtle beauty.





The following day, in Manzanita, the clouds break up just enough to show off their puffy yet stark outlines. Reflected in the sand they are take on a new, ethereal life.





At Hug Point, near Cannon Beach, the clouds are again showing off. Once more, it's proof that even gray days have their extraordinary beauty and subtle layers.





On the Wednesday after Memorial Day, the skies inch closer to being sunny – but never quite. Still, these big clouds and rambunctious skies of spring again present surprising layers and complex subtleties. The shapes and shades are nearly endless here at Manzanita.





Then, in Cannon Beach, the end of the day is like a sudden, shocking plot twist. Those billowing clouds of spring do that most revered (but still somewhat secret) thing they are known for: they make the sunset bounce off them in unbelievable shades and hues. The palettes of spring sunsets are often the most extraordinary of the entire year.

It is the “money shot” on this Oregon coast photographic expedition.





Thursday becomes even more insane and full of amazing developments in scenery. Much of the day is mired in gray, mediocre conditions. It starts to become uninspiring to some degree. Then, at Arch Cape (near Cannon Beach), as the day comes to a close, another rabbit-out-of-the-hat, visually.





Even more exceptional are the mix of wild spring cloud patterns and a set of downright surreal slits that allow the sun to go poking through.





As the day wanes further, the colors intensify.

It's again further evidence that spring creates the most extraordinary sunsets of the year.











