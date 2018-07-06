Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Rain-Soaked Weekend for Oregon Coast, Drying Trend Early Week

Published 06/07/2018 at 4:42 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – Widespread rain is on its way for the weekend, according to a special weather statement from the Portland office of the National Weather Service (NWS). The Oregon coast and much of inland Oregon will get soaked. A good half an inch will pour down on the beaches, just in time for the Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest.

Rain will be moving into southern Washington and the northern Oregon coast on Friday morning.

“Rain will spread into the Willamette Valley Friday afternoon,” the NWS said. “Rain will continue on and off through Sunday, tapering off Monday. Expect most of the rain to fall Friday night into Saturday, when amounts of around 0.5 inch are forecast.”

The official NWS forecasts for the Oregon coast call for fairly low south winds, around 12 mph, but with gusts as high as 20 mph on Friday. Saturday will be almost all showers but some sun breaks, with lower wind speeds than Friday. Sunday will be more of the same.

The central Oregon coast, from Pacific City southward, will get less winds and less rain.

Things begin to open up on Monday and especially Tuesday, with the beach towns getting mostly sunny to all sunny conditions midweek, with some clouds and rain moving in after Wednesday.

Friday’s conditions may be conducive to seeing the “sea monster” at Silver Point, just south of Cannon Beach, where odd wave action resembles something moving back and forth in the water. This normally happens only in rougher seas as seen in winter, but these conditions could come close to that.

“Satellite imagery shows the large upper-level low over the Gulf of Alaska, slowly creeping closer,” the NWS said. “Can already see rain off the coast of western Washington via KLGX radar. This will slowly creep toward the coast overnight tonight, with perhaps a shower or two making it onto the coast overnight. Steadier, more widespread rain arrives along the coast Saturday morning, pushing inland Friday afternoon. Heaviest rain with this system will be along this front Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.” - See Oregon Coast Weather.

The NWS said forecast models are well in agreement about the drying trend midweek.

