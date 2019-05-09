Three Quakes Off Southern Oregon Coast Thursday Morning

Published 09/05/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT

(Bandon, Oregon) – Three mid-size quakes rattled off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, one of them a sizable magnitude 5.9 and all taking place more than 150 miles offshore. No injuries were reported and no tsunami alert was issued.

The first took place at 7:25 a.m., centered about 150 miles off the southern Oregon coast, at a depth of 6.1 miles. At magnitude 3.7 it was considered somewhat minor for an offshore earthquake.

The largest, at a magnitude 5.9, hit at 8:02 a.m., in the same general area but this time about 161 miles from Bandon. That too was at a depth of 6 miles. No one was injured and no tsunami alert was issued. It takes a quake of 7.0 or higher to generate a tsunami.

This one, unlike the other two, was felt on land. The USGS received nine reports from those who had felt it.



The final quake happened at 8:28 a.m. in about the same spot as the previous quake, clocking in at a magnitude 4.0. It was also at a depth of 6.2 miles

All these took place in the Blanco Fracture, which is connected to the larger Juan de Fuca fracture. This is the volcanic hot spot known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, where the Juan de Fuca plate is slowly separating from the Pacific Plate, causing small quakes to happen with regularity. Keep an eye on Oregon coast quakes: Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis

