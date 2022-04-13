Puffins Event, 12 Days of Earth Day Back at N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach

Published 04/13/22 at 5:32 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – It's partially about puffins, but it's also about honoring the Earth that the Oregon coast sits on. (Photo courtesy Ram Pampish)

Cannon Beach once again holds its famed 12 Days of Earth Day, a celebration that stretches for almost two weeks and which includes a parade and a street fair – and there will be the Welcome Home Puffins event returns as well.

Welcome Home Puffins will be held April 30 and May 1 in the north Oregon coast town, celebrating Cannon Beach's most colorful part time residents. Every April, tufted puffins begin their return to Haystack Rock to nest, breed and raise their young for the summer.

In fact, the first pair was already seen in late March and now experts are keeping an eye on the north Oregon coast landmark for more. Tufted Puffin Season Begins on N. Oregon Coast: First Pair Seen Already

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) is welcoming the tufted puffins back to their summer nesting home, putting on two action-packed days of fun and learning. The event is free, fun and engaging for learners of all ages. You'll find spotting scopes, tidepool tours, and a wide variety of interpretive stations, educational games, a labyrinth, art projects, and more.

As beautiful and adored as the iconic tufted puffins are here on the Oregon coast and elsewhere, they are a species in peril. In recent decades, the population on the rock has shrunken from 600 all the way down to just under 70. Welcome Home Puffins will take a close look at that, with opportunities to learn more about the ongoing efforts for conservation of the adorable little creature.

The schedule:

Saturday, April 30. 8 am – 11 am. Open House: puffin labyrinth walk-through (weather dependent), bird table, bird scopes, children’s art table, research table

9:30 am: How to Spot a Puffin (also available on Facebook/Instagram live. )

10 am: Puffin Predator Game (also viewable on FB/IG live)

10:30am: Puffin Trivia Game (also viewable on FB/IG live)

Sunday, May 1st

8 am – 12 pm: Open House: puffin labyrinth walkthrough (weather dependent), bird table, bird scopes, children’s art table, research table

10 am: Puffin Love and All About Pufflings (also on FB/IG live)

11am: Puffin Predator Game (also viewable on FB/IG live)

11:30am: Puffin Trivia Game (also viewable on FB/IG live)

The event takes place rain or shine. Dress accordingly. (503) 436-8060.

From April 18 through 29, Cannon Beach once again hosts its 12 Days of Earth Day, a unique and interactive event that is very personal in some ways: parts of it you celebrate on your own. Out of those 12 days, the north Oregon coast town only features a handful of public events held over a few days – the rest of these days are up to you to contribute to conserving the Earth in whatever manner you can.

“We hope you'll join us, starting April 18 and continuing for 12 days, by doing something in honor of our beloved earth,” said the City of Cannon Beach, which organizes the event. “You can celebrate 12 Days of Earth from near or far.”

Thursday, April 21 features the Cannon Beach Tree Planting at 2 p.m. Students from the Cannon Beach Academy will be planting trees at the Kenai Street beach access.

On April 22, it's Cannon Beach Shreds, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located in the City parking lot on Gower Street. Bring your old documents to shred. Businesses and residents welcome. This event is more for locals.

On Saturday, April 23, there is the Earth Day Parade at 11 a.m. You can celebrate the Earth by watching this fun parade down N Hemlock.

On the same day, as all this goes on, there will also be the Earth Day Street Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's located on E 2nd Street between Hemlock & Spruce. Learn more about the local organizations that are committed to preserving local natural resources.

The SOLVE Beach Cleanup happens across most of the Oregon coast, and in Cannon Beach it runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See the full story Beach Cleanups on Washington Coast and Oregon Coast, April 23.

Also that day is Puffin Watch & Beach Clean Up, happen noon to 2 p.m. at Haystack Rock. See http://www.friendsofhaystackrock.org.

On Thursday, April 28, you'll find the Tree City USA Celebration, where two road accesses will have signs updated with the Tree City USA designation. It happens at 10 a.m. at the north entrance and 10:20 at the south entrance. (503) 436-1581.

