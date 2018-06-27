North Oregon Coast Events Feature Puffins, Historical Holiday

Published 06/27/2018 at 4:52 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Play around with some puppets that look like puffins and engage in an old fashioned ice cream social on Independence Day. The first few days of July are packed with some interesting fun on the north Oregon coast. (Puffin photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

First up, Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) brings its icon to life with a day of “Puffin Puppets” and “Puffin Polaroids” - two puffin-focused educational activities open to all.

On Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m. HRAP will be making Puffin Puppets. Participants will learn about the Tufted Puffin, the iconic bird of Cannon Beach and the official mascot of the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, while creating their very own puffin puppet to take home as a souvenir. This class is offered for free.

On July 3 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. participants will take a special tour of Haystack Rock focused on the puffin population and their role in the ecosystem. Those attending will learn about how plastics are affecting the puffin population and take home a special puffin pin made from microplastics.

Photos will be taken in front of Haystack Rock – the Oregon coast’s most famous structure. Participants in this class will get special recognition in its newsletter as one of Cannon Beach’s beloved Puffin Pals. This class is $35, and all proceeds support the Haystack Rock Awareness Program Education Department which offers free field trips educating over 2,500 students every year. Learn more at the various events or register through the website, http://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP. For more information, contact Lisa Habecker, HRAP Education and Volunteer Coordinator, at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

In Seaside, there are plenty of fireworks at night on the Fourth of July, but the daytime hosts some special events as well. It’s a day full of kids’ games, food, bingo, a cakewalk, music and a silent auction in the north Oregon coast hotspot.

Attending Seaside Museum’s Old-Fashioned Social has been a family tradition for many residents and visitors over its 30-year history. The event is also the Museum’s major annual fundraiser.

“Between the parade and the fireworks, there’s the Social,” said Seaside Mayor Jay Barber. “It’s a not-to-be-missed part of the way to celebrate the 4th of July in Seaside.”

While the band Smoke and Mirrors provides toe-tapping music from the porch of the Butterfield Cottage, adults and kids can while away the time by playing a variety of games or feasting on picnic fare and chatting with friends and acquaintances.

The continuous four-hour cakewalk is a favorite game for kids of all ages. Adults vie, with a passion, to win the pot for each bingo game. An additional attraction is a replica of the Statue of Liberty for taking selfies.

Festivity participants can place their bids on a variety of silent auction items, which include trips, meals, lodging, art and merchandise. Outside, raffle tickets and food can be purchased. Hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, cotton candy and ice cream are just some of the summer food that is available; the Methodist ladies’ pie booth has long been a favorite and sells out quickly. The raffle winners will take away $50 gift cards to Fred Meyer and an exquisite handcrafted quilt.

The Seaside Museum is located at 570 Necanicum Drive in Seaside. The Social is open from 11am to 3 p.m., with the silent auction closing at 2 p.m.

