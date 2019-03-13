Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Who Has the Price Drops on Oregon Coast for Spring Break? Some Pleasant Travel Surprises

Published 03/13/2019 at 7:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Even through spring break, when lodging prices jump substantially, you can find some price drops on the Oregon coast.

The better prices come just after the spring break weeks, and of course, and not everyone is featuring drops in prices or deals during the vacation weeks.

Even more of these are found on the separate lodging pages for each area: Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria. Click on those links on the righthand side of the page.

More Oregon Coast Lodging Specials here as well.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. Even through the spring break weeks you can catch a break. Pay for two nights and get the third free. Valid through April 15. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Starfish Luxury Vacation Rentals: Arch Cape, Manzanita and Cannon Beach area. They have recently reduced spring rates and are now offering a five percent discount. This is available for new reservations of three days or longer in one of the eligible homes listed on the site through April 17. Use promo code SPRING5 at checkout. Website here. 503-297-4090

Starry Night Inn, Seaside. This one really is an outstanding set of prices. You get two nights for the total of $150 in the cabins portion of the lodging, or two nights in the Victorian home for $100 grand total. This does exclude spring break. 811 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.7825. Website


Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Third night free at various vacation homes in Pacific City – valid through June 20. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

Happy Camp Vacation Rentals at Netarts. They feature numerous last-minute specials but you have to give them a call: (503) 842-5953. Netarts, Oregon. Website.


Headlands Resort and Spa, Pacific City. The STAY IN package: Surprise the special person in your life with a romantic trip to the beach. This package starts with a bottle of bubbly waiting for you in your room. Don’t want to leave the lodge? No problem. Use your lodge credit to relax with a massage or facial treatment in the spa at Tidepools, dine fireside on ocean-to-table cuisine at Meridian or shop at the lodge gift shop and pantry. Daily lodge credit of $150 to be used in Tidepools Spa and Wellness, Meridian Restaurant and Bar, Pantry, and gift shops. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. Website.

Rockaway Beach Resort. The north Oregon coast oceanfront spot is running a special that involves $175 for one or two nights, Three or more nights are $150 per night. All prices will also have tax tacked on. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Website.

Cavalier Condos in Gleneden Beach. Through March 15: Buy three nights get the fourth free. From April 1 - June 30: you can also buy three nights and get the fourth one for nothing. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. Website. 541-764-2352.




A1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City. The Gleneden Beach home of Kristy’s Cottage is the featured special. Stay two nights and get the third free. Through March 23. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1 (503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

Agate Beach Best Western. Spring rates and an awesome pool for kids. Visit the site for the rates that match your dates. 15% off those if paid and booked in advance (restrictions apply- see website for details). Newport, Oregon. Website. (541) 574-2205.

Sweet Home Vacation Rentals Yachats. Book two or more night and get the third night free. Valid for new reservations only - excludes holidays and spring break. Through May 23: when making your reservation, use coupon code NIGHTFREE. Yachats, Oregon. (800) 519-0437. Sweet Home website.



 

 

