Podcast: Three Really Cool Things on Oregon / Washington Coast Right Now

Published 09/10/23 at 7:47 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Right now – and / or soon – there are more reasons to head to the Oregon coast and the Washington coast. And now you can listen to those reasons as well (download below) - (photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) .

The new podcast from Oregon Coast Beach Connection has now released its first episode: Three Really Cool Things on Oregon / Washington Coast. Inside are three reasons to head to the beaches now.

Two of them are already happening and the third is a good possibility still, although it hasn't yet materialized.

The first episode also features an introduction into what the publication is, since there seem to be those questions from readers.

Happening right now are extremely high sand levels and Second Summer should be kicking any minute now – if it hasn't already, since weather has been stellar out on the beaches. Humpback whales are definitely a good possibility.

EPISODE 1

Oregon to Washington Coast BeachCast - episode 1: Intro to Oregon Coast Beach Connection; 3 Really Cool Things 43 mins

About High Sand Levels: Every year sand levels go up and down rather drastically, but it can happen over the seasons so slowly you don't notice until you hit your favorite beach in summer and then again in winter.

Oregon to Washington Coast BeachCast (Oregon Coast Beach Connection Podcasts)

Essentially, summer's high sand levels are because of the mellow wave action, which dumps more sand than it takes away. So these build up, and all of a sudden the beach increases in width. There's more of Long Beach right now to love, as well as Oceanside, Rialto Beach, Bandon or Newport.

Among the sand level surprises this year was the wreck of the Sujameco near Coos Bay, which was still uncovered into May or June this year. See Slow But Epic Oregon Coast Drama, Coos Bay's Sujameco Wreck Still Visible

You'll also get access to some areas you normally can't because these sand levels push the tides out, acting like a low tide event.



Wreck of the Sujameco near Coos Bay, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

About Second Summer: right now is usually the best weather of the year on the Washington coastline and Oregon shores. Thanks to a certain set of coinciding meteorological conditions, it simply winds up with the warmest temps and bluest skies of the year. Usually, that is.

It normally lasts through October. Second Summer of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Right Around Corner

The podcast ventures into what may happen with lodging prices during this time of year.



Humpback on the Washington coast, courtesy Seaside Aquarium

The possibility of a run of humpback whales is looming, but so far that hasn't happened yet. However, most years you get a little run of them somewhere between August and the end of September. That's a welcome addition as the orca sightings and all that rush of excitement has died down for awhile.

There's a decent chance you'll get to see some heavy duty feeding frenzies, however. The same baitfish that draw all the whales sometimes jam the Necanicum River and the birds go bonkers. Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted