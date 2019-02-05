Pixiefest Grows and Improves, Celebrating the Oregon Coast Landmark

Published 05/02/2019 at 4:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Back in the ‘50s through the ‘70s, one restaurant became a landmark attraction all its own on the central Oregon coast, and for a brief few years spawned a mini version of Disneyland in Lincoln City’s backyard. Pixieland and Pixie Kitchen became so legendary – even more than 20 years after they shuttered their doors – that a whole festival was ignited to celebrate their existence.

Several years back, Pixiefest sprang to life, paying tribute to the long-lost attractions. Now it’s expanding and making some major changes.

The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City puts on the event, this time happening June 28 and 29 from Noon to 5 p.m., now with several new and improved additions that will delight kids and parents alike.

The first big change to the festival is a new home, Taft High School’s Mesa Athletic Field. It had typically been at Chinook Winds Casino. Located next to Taft High School in the historic Taft district, the field will be center stage for all of the weekend’s family-friendly adventures. Taft High School has graciously made their practice athletic field available for Pixiefest.

“I am excited to partner with Kiwanis and have Taft 7-12 be a part of Pixiefest,” said Nick Lupo, Taft High School Principal.

Another welcome change to Pixiefest are affordable ticket prices. Tickets are now $10 for adults and $6 for kids 6-11. This comes after Kiwanis sought feedback from previous year’s attendees.

“Pixiefest is an ongoing learning experience for the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City,” said Milt Johnson, Chairperson of the Kiwanis Pixiefest Committee. “We listened to our guests and strive every year to create a Pixiefest experience based on their feedback. We heard loud and clear that they want affordable, family-priced tickets. They also love entertainers that kids can enjoy. We’ve changed our pricing and are recruiting amazing children’s entertainment.”

Returning to Pixiefest is the Captain Barnacle Variety Show and they have recruited a whole new cast of colorful characters to entertain the family. One major addition is Louis Fox, a former contestant on America’s Got Talent, who will grace the stage on Saturday. Then on Sunday, Presto the Magician will perform dazzling tricks to kids and adults.

New rides and games will also be available on both days of Pixiefest. Rides cost one dollar per person and games are only fifty cents each. Along with carnival rides, new this year are pony rides which are graciously offered by Green Acres, located in Pacific City.

Pixiefest is a fundraising event for the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, celebrating the magic of childhood memories for those were around at the time, while making childhood magical for kids today. Funds raised by Pixiefest go to help youth sports, college scholarships as well as various local non-profits in Lincoln City.

Pixie Kitchen opened its doors on May 21, 1953 in what was then called Wecoma Beach, Oregon (the town of Lincoln City had not yet been created). Owners Jerry and Lu Parks bought the restaurant from former owner T.C. Gallagher, who had called it Pixie Pot Pie. The Parks created a restaurant where families could enjoy an affordable meal and be transported to a magical fairy tale land. Special attention was given to children, who were viewed as customers, and were given candy gifts and placemats that folded into pixie hats. By the 1960s, the restaurant had become a popular tourist spot with the slogan "Heavenly Food on the Oregon Coast," so much so that an amusement park inspired by the restaurant, called Pixieland, was opened just north of Lincoln City.

Riding on the success of Pixie Kitchen, in 1967, Jerry Parks envisioned a 57-acre "Fairytale Story of Oregon.” He unveiled plans to build Pixieland Amusement Park in the neighboring town of Otis. Opening in 1969, Pixieland was dedicated to the families of Oregon by Governor Tom McCall. Keeping in the fairytale theme of the Pixie Kitchen, Pixieland featured a steam locomotive, a log flume ride, and an opera house. Sadly, Pixieland would not survive the decade and closed its gates in 1974.

To learn more about Pixiefest, Lincoln City's website. More on Pixieland in Lincoln City book. Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Virtual Tours





















