Pixiefest This Weekend: Time Travel to Oregon Coast's Famed Pixieland

Published 06/28/2018 at 5:52 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A heartwarming memory of the Oregon coast comes to life once again in Lincoln City with the two-day Pixiefest on June 30 and July 1, which pays homage to Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland. The event happens at the Chinook Winds Casino over this weekend, allowing people to re-experience the feel of the beloved attractions with rides, games, foods – and memories.



The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City is putting on this year’s fun fest.

New to the 2018 version of the festival are two bigger and better rides: Pirates Revenge and the Cyclone Swing. Pirates Revenge sends riders swinging back and forth on a pirate-themed ship. It’s a ride that will shiver your timbers. The Cyclone Swing is a high-flying adventure where riders swing round and round in a circle.

Another new feature at Pixiefest are four carnival games, with each provided by local company Lincoln City Graphics. Co-owner Jerome Black is excited to be a part of this year’s ride down Oregon coast memory lane – but he can’t talk about everything.

“So far we have two that I am getting for the festival, a balloon dart booth and a ring toss game,” said Black. “Each one will be decorated in a Pixie-themed manner. We are also working on procuring two other games at the moment that I am sworn to secrecy on. You’ll have to find out what they are by coming to the festival.”

Wander through the Pixie Memories exhibit, which contains displays of authentic Pixie signs, rides and merchandise from both the Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland. Pixie Memories sponsor, Granny’s Attic has recruited collectors of these quirky historical artifacts of Lincoln City's past and made them available for viewing at the festival.

Lori Arnold, owner of Granny’s Attic, looks forward to hosting this collection of magic memories.

“The Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland hold a special place our town’s history,” Arnold said. “Collectors come to my store all the time asking for memorabilia. With this exhibit, we get to take people back in time and discover the wonder for themselves.”

Bring your appetite to Pixiefest because the dining tent will turn into the Famous Pixie Kitchen. Pixie-costumed volunteers will greet you as you enter the tent. Everything on the menu are actual food items from the original Pixie Kitchen and its recipes. Clam chowder, cod balls, clam dip, fried fish and hamburgers will be inside: all done just the way original owners Jerry and Lu Parks used to make them.

You can then take these recipes home with you via the Pixie Kitchen Cookbook, which will be available for purchase exclusively at Pixiefest. Carefully curated by Sharon Parks Walters, daughter of original owner Jerry Parks, each recipe comes with an original story behind the making of the dish. Sharon, along with her husband Howard, will be available to ask questions on the main stage Saturday, June 30th. - Where to Stay for Pixiefest.

The Pixie Kitchen opened its doors on May 21st, 1953 in Wecoma Beach, Oregon. Owners Jerry and Lu Parks bought the restaurant from former owner T.C. Gallagher, who had called it Pixie Pot Pie. The Parks created a restaurant where families could enjoy an affordable meal and be transported to a magical fairy tale land. Special attention was given to children, who were viewed as customers, and were given candy gifts and placemats that folded into pixie hats. By the 1960s, the restaurant had become a popular tourist spot with the slogan "Heavenly Food on the Oregon Coast," so much so that an amusement park inspired by the restaurant, called Pixieland, was opened just north of Lincoln City.

Riding on the success of Pixie Kitchen, in 1967, Jerry Parks envisioned a 57-acre "Fairytale Story of Oregon.” He unveiled plans to build Pixieland Amusement Park in the neighboring town of Otis. Opening in 1969, Pixieland was dedicated to the families of Oregon by Governor Tom McCall. Keeping in the fairytale theme of the Pixie Kitchen, Pixieland featured a steam locomotive, a log flume ride, and an opera house. Sadly, Pixieland would not survive the decade and closed its gates in 1974.

At Chinook Winds Casino, at the north end of Lincoln City. Full Pixefest info. (541) 996-1274. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted