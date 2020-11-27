Pet-Friendly Spots and Beach Traveling on the Oregon Coast

Published 11/27/20 at 2:55 AM PDT

By Mike Powell

(Oregon Coast) - If you’re in Oregon with your pup, chances are you’ll end up on the beach at some point or another. In case you didn’t know, almost every single beach along the 360-ish mile coastline is pet-friendly. (Above: Marley loves hiking NW Oregon).

But we know you can’t spend every moment on the Oregon Coast beach, no matter how much you (and your pooch) would like to.

Here are some pet-friendly spots you can spend some time at when you need a break from the sand and waves.

Be aware that some of these spots may not be open during Covid-19 restrictions, but beaches and natural attractions are.

Places to Chow

A pup’s gotta eat, and so do we humans! A break from the beach is always acceptable if it’s to have some great food. Here are some of the best spots on the Oregon Coast to get pet-friendly tables:

Breakfast

To start your day, pop in at Mother's Bistro & Bar (Portland) for one of their famous breakfasts. French Press Coffee And Crepes (Salem) is a close second for something sweeter.

Lunch

Tin Shed Garden Cafe (Portland) is a lovely spot where your pup can choose his own meal from the doggy menu! If you’re in the mood to eat on-the-go, Food Carts of Portland are scattered everywhere and are all dog-friendly.

Dinner

If you’re only in town for one night, Rogue Ales Public House (Astoria) is a restaurant with dog-friendly rooms above it. For dinner with a view, SeaDogs Restaurant & Lounge (Newport) is always a good choice.

Places to Rest

Next to places to get a good meal, you need a great place to spend the night if you’re planning on staying over. Not all places on the Oregon Coast are pet-friendly, but many are! Here are some of our recommendations.

Luxury

If you’re looking for something a bit more upmarket, try Cannery Pier Hotel (Astoria) or Brasada Ranch (Bend). Pets are allowed at a fee of $25 per night. Let them know in advance if you’re bringing your pup!

Middle Range

Kimpton Hotel Vintage (Portland) feels like luxury but has a moderate price tag. Two pets can join at no cost, and can be left alone in the room. A dog crate may be a good idea.

Budget

La Quinta Inn & Suites is a great budget choice, and has locations across Oregon. They’re already fair in price, and allow two pets (big or small) to share the room with you at no cost.

Things to Do

As much as the sea and sand are always a wonderful outing, you’ll need a few more activities to keep boredom away and make some excellent memories. Here are some things you shouldn’t miss doing along the Oregon Coast with your pup.

#1 - Visit a Dog Park

Dogs love to run off-leash and meet new furry friends. Some parks are on-leash, some off-leash, but either way, your pup will have a ball. Check for a park near where you’re staying, but Oregon has plenty.

#2 - Go Clamming

This unique experience in Lincoln City's Siletz Bay can be done with your pooch if you book a private experience and not a group one. Your pup will love digging alongside you!

#3 - Do Some Wine Tasting

Some vineyards allow dogs to lounge around with you while you enjoy a wine tasting experience. Do your research beforehand and make sure you choose a vineyard that’s appropriate!

Important Information

Vacationing with your pup can be a fantastic experience. But safety can never be overstated! Wherever you go and whatever you do, remember to:

Take note of the nearest vet and keep their information on you in case of emergencies.

Carry a small but comprehensive doggy first aid kit with you.

Have a supply of your dog’s food with you if they eat prescription food.

Conclusion

What are you waiting for? With this list, you can plan your doggy trip itinerary from start to finish. The Oregon Coast is packed with exciting experiences for both human and pup. The only problem you may have is choosing what to leave for next time!

