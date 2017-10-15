Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

New Irish-Style Beer Arrives at Oregon Coast's Pelican Brewery

Published 10/15/2017 at 4:47 PM PDT - Updated 10/16/2017 at 12:07 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Another cajoling concoction has come to the beer world of the Oregon coast. Pelican Brewing Company recently introduced a brand new brew to its core lineup: Sea’N Red, a malt-forward, decidedly northwest take on a traditional Irish-style Red Ale. The toasty malt character of Pelican’s flavorful new brew balances its extensive catalog of pale beers and hoppy IPA varieties with a focus on malt rather than hops.

In this case, it's not so much the stork but a pelican that has brought this newborn brew to the beaches. Pelican makes this part of its year-round lineup, available in 6-packs, 22 oz. bottles and on draft.

For the lead role in Sea ‘N Red, the famed Oregon coast brewery chose Golden Promise malt, a beautiful heritage malt variety known for its silky-smooth mouthfeel, rounded depth of character, and flavors of toasted biscuit and fresh baked bread. The malt is then supported by subtle dry hopping with Santiam hops to accentuate the malt flavor and add a liveliness to the character. Pelican’s take on this uncommon style of beer offers aromas reminiscent of toffee, caramel, and cocoa: think toasty biscuit-like character and a smooth, dry, well-balanced finish. A beautiful dark copper color and a medium-bodied presence are the end result of this delicious new brew.

“Sea’N Red delivers flavor and complexity by exploring what malt can do when you let the hops play a supporting role,” says Darron Welch, founding brewmaster, Pelican Brewing Company. “This delicious ale is very well-balanced, silky smooth on the palate, and great on its own, or exceptionally versatile when paired with food.”

On the business and creative side of things, a consistent growth and demand for its products caused Pelican to recently increase brewing and bottling capacity at its Tillamook facility to over 38,000 barrels. Moreover, its latest brewpub in Cannon Beach brings some new creativity as well: that facility has additional capacity for such experimentation.

“Part of our mission at Pelican is to explore a full range of beer flavor - with Sea’N Red we’re offering a truly malty beer with great balance of floral hops and fantastic drinkability.” said Welch.

Pelican Brewing currently distributes 22oz bottles, 12oz bottles in 6-packs, a new mixed 12-pack, and 50 liter and 20 liter kegs via a network of distributors in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Hawaii. The company operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Tillamook and Cannon Beach. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

