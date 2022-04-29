Floats to Fireworks at Lincoln City: Action-Packed Summer on Central Oregon Coast

Published 04/29/22 at 6:55 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Summer is a time for celebrating the season in one Oregon coast town, and Lincoln City knows how to throw a summer-long party. The beach burgh of seven-mile sands hosts a series of outdoor events, festivals, fireworks shows, kites, sandcastles, an arts week, car shows and a haunted tour of one section of town. Lincoln City will also be adding Mobi-mat® walkways at various locations throughout the beach this summer for easier accessibility.

The season is literally packed with events and fun.

“We are pleased to announce this year’s exciting series of summer events,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “They showcase the beauty and wonders of our exceptional beach town through outdoor adventures, specialized tours, live music and, of course, our kaleidoscopic kite festival.”

Among the highlights is the multivarious Lincoln City Exploriences program.

Dive deep into the central Oregon coast city and unearth treasures from the Pacific ocean, as Lincoln City's Exploriences program has already gotten underway , a series of free, hands-on learning events led by local experts. Topics range from beachcombing and tide pools to crabbing, clamming and birdwatching. Those that complete five Lincoln City Exploriences are eligible to join the Explorers Club. Participants can request a token or secret code for the mobile passport from one of the experts. Club members will be entered into ongoing monthly drawings for cool prizes, including glass floats, Lincoln City swag, gift certificates to local businesses and overnight stays. For information on the program and Explorers Club: https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/exploriences/explorers-club/.

Haunted Taft Tours are yet another way of adding dimension to your Oregon coast visit – in this case “other” dimensions at times. You'll get to visit the possibilities of the mysterious Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay to a ghostly logger at the oldest operated bar on the Oregon coast.

The guys and ghouls of Haunted Taft kick off a scary new season with a special tour in May on Friday the 13th. Another special Full Blood Moon Eclipse Tour will follow on May 15th. This year you’ll be regaled with tales of the glowing light at Lincoln City Glass Studio’s glass furnaces, and the old favorite of Bigfoot gets the spotlight turned on his time on the Oregon coast. Also returning is Whiskey Jack, but with some fun new twists and tales. Saturday night tours start on May 28. For more information visit https://hauntedtaft.com/.

Art on the Edge and Lincoln City Arts Week: Art on the Edge Studio Tour offers a self-guided tour of the working studio spaces of well-known coastal artists from Neskowin to Newport and east to Toledo. Consisting of 20 studio sites and 42 participating artists and more than 25 media, Art on the Edge will take place the weekend of May 20 through 22. The event will mark the beginning of Lincoln City’s inaugural arts week, which will run through May 30. The week will highlight 10 different studios, galleries and shops. Participants plan to host demonstrations, talks, in-house artists and more. The week ends with a special Finders Keepers Float Drop during Memorial Day Weekend. For more information, visit https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/annual/arts-week/.

Nauti Mermaid Beach House’s Beach Blanket Concert Series. Starting May 29th, live music lovers will have the chance to enjoy an outdoor BBQ while listening to the musical renditions of Bryan Nichols of ZuhG along with other guest artists performing all original material at one of the most popular bars in Lincoln City: Nauti Mermaid Beach House. Taking place every other Sunday at 3:30pm throughout the summer, this series will also boast fun surprises along the way such as beach blankets, food and more. For more information, visit https://zuhglifesurfshop.com/live-music.

Summer Kite Festival. Held on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site, the annual Summer Kite Festival is a longstanding family vacation tradition in Lincoln City. Experience two days of kite-flying activities on June 25 and 26 with performances by Featured Fliers, a Free Kids' Kite-Making Workshop and more. For more information, visit https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/annual/summer-kite-festival/.

Fourth of July Fireworks. Every Independence Day, Lincoln City celebrates with a spectacular firework display! This year the fireworks extravaganza will take place over Taft Waterfront Park beginning at dusk. There will also be parades, fresh food and live music starting at 11 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/annual/4th-of-july/.

Fourth of July Concert Series by Rusty Truck Brewing. Rusty Truck Brewing Company hosts their annual Fourth of July concert series, a family friendly event featuring live music performances by legendary rock cover bands. The concerts will be from 7 pm - 9 pm and the schedule includes Shoot To Thrill AC/DC Tribute on July 2nd, Petty Fever Tom Petty Tribute on July 3rd, and Stone In Love Journey Tribute on July 4th. Gates will open at 4pm for each ticketed event and open to all ages. Food will also be available as well as a full bar and summer release beers. For more information, visit: https://www.rustytruckbrewing.com/events.

Beach, Bacon and Brews. At Chinook Winds Casino Resort’s Beach, Bacon and Brews event, tasting enthusiasts will enjoy samplings from more than 16 microbrews and ciders. On Saturday, July 16, charity cooking teams will be competing and serving up “bacon bites,” with proceeds benefiting the various charities. Entry is $25, includes a tasting glass, $5 in slot play and 5 bacon bites and is a 21 and over event. Designated drivers aren’t left out - for $15 they can enjoy the event safely. Beach, Bacon and Brews takes place from noon to 6 p.m., with live music throughout. For more information, visit:

https://www.chinookwindscasino.com/entertainment/events/save-the-date-beach-bacon-brews/.





Lincoln City Sandcastle Contest at Siletz Bay hosted by Mo’s Lincoln City. The Lincoln City Sandcastle Contest at Siletz Bay is a wondrous, fun-filled day celebrating one of Lincoln City’s best adventures—playing on the beach. Participants can take part in the Sandcastle Contest, held at Siletz Bay in the Historic Taft District presented by Mo’s Lincoln City on August 13. Head to SW 51st Street and watch the sand come to life with categories like mermaids, chowder heads, cruise ships and more. For more information, visit https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/annual/sandcastle-contest/.

Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off. On August 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chinook Winds Casino Resort will host its annual Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off. The high-octane event will be fueled by cool classics, lowriders, motorcycles, car audio sounds along with live music and food! Funds raised go to Angels Anonymous. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.chinookwindscasino.com/entertainment/events/surf-city/ and for images see here.

Finders Keepers. Lincoln City invites visitors to discover random acts of “findness” with its iconic program, Finders Keepers. Throughout the year, the Finders Keepers program hides more than 3,000 glass floats annually along the City’s seven miles of sandy beach, each one hand crafted by local artisans. And guests who find floats get to keep them. For more information on Finders Keepers, please visit: ExploreLincolnCity.com/Glass-Floats/ and for images see here.

