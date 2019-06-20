Extravagant Packages and Deals for Pacific City Places to Stay in June: Hotels, Vacation Rentals

A variety of specials and packages in Pacific City create some tempting reasons to come to this north Oregon coast town in early summer – or even enjoy the high season a little more.



Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa.With the Discover Headlands package you can explore every aspect of the lodge to find your favorite part. Enjoy a daily lodge credit based on your length of stay.

STAY ONE NIGHT - AND GET A $50 LODGE CREDIT

STAY TWO NIGHTS - AND GET A $100 LODGE CREDIT

STAY THREE NIGHTS - AND GET A $150 LODGE CREDIT

Use your credit to dine on ocean-to-table fare at Meridian Restaurant & Bar, relax at Tidepools Spa & Wellness with a massage or facial, snag a late-night snack from the pantry or peruse the gift shop for a piece of Headlands to take home with you.



Choose your dates Sunday to Thursday night in June or Monday to Wednesday nights in July.

Excludes the holiday time period. Based on availability. Must request at time of booking, not to be combined with any other package or promotion. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7000. See link for more photos, features.

Shorepine Vacation Rentals: 7TH NIGHT FREE. Join them for a fabulous week-long stay. Really enjoy all that Pacific City has to offer. Try all of your favorite restaurants, charter a dory, take surf lessons, spot a whale, go for a bike ride. Most of all, enjoy some quality time with your loved ones at Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Valid in select homes during select periods.



Also featuring a fun-for-all-ages "Campfire on the Beach" package includes:

One Night in your choice of ocean-view room

One Bundle of campfire wood and fire starter

S'more fixings and two Pacific City branded roasting rods

Six-pack canned Pelican beer. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 3105 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon.Website



Hart’s Camp: Buy one get one half off. Something magical happens when you stay in an Airstream at Hart's Camp. Reminders of some of life's simpler pleasures begin to reappear. A morning stroll on the beach with a great cup of coffee overrides the to-do list. Gazing at the night sky becomes more important than a beeping phone. Exploring a new trail ends only when it's time to go home and relax by your outdoor fire pit. Unplug and recharge with this special offer.

Stay 1 night, get your 2nd night half price. When booking this package, select a 2-night stay to be completed before June 20, 2019. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights until June 20th only. Next to Inn at Cape Kiwanda, Off Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-5776. Catch the entire story here.

