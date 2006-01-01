Pacific City's New Private Adventures Dig Into N. Oregon Coast Outdoors

Published 07/23/020 at 6:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast stretch in and around Pacific City is a richly diverse area in terms of wildlife, geology, hiking, goofing around the beaches and other means of outdoor recreation. It also has plenty of stories to tell.

In that spirit, the resort hotel Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa is now offering up private adventures for outdoor enthusiasts who want a different take on the area, offering a deeply immersive experience led by different “adventure coaches.”

The premise is simple: you get hold of the hotel to book your adventure.

The adventures come in six flavors: Fat Tire Bike Ride, Paddle the River, Crab in a Dory Boat, Hiking Cape Lookout, Explore Tidepools, and Clam Digging.

Three rugged individuals lead these adventures around the Pacific City area.

Ryan Fox is an expert in tidepools, beaches and bird watching. He takes you on a tour of the tidepools and ocean species that occupy the bottom of Cape Kiwanda. Meanwhile, you get to glimpse bird species around the area as they pop up. He also leads the clamming and crabbing trips.

Fox has considerable experience with birds, having even cared for penguins at the Oregon Zoo in Portland.

Emily Schouten is a fine arts major who has combined her love of the arts with the outdoors of the Oregon coast. She is the expert on hiking for the area, taking her groups through the enchanted old-growth forests of the Three Capes region. Her private hike adventures also include a moderate trek at the Sitka Sledge area that brings you to Snowy Plover nesting grounds, or one of the three hiking routes at Cape Lookout and its astounding views.





Also on the roster is Michael Swamer, an avid snowboarder and surfer. Maps and photography have also been major parts of his passions, and with those he brings to the adventures a sense of insider knowledge and storytelling. Swamer leads the fat tire bike rides along this part of the Oregon coast, which may include some ghost stories. One of the adventures is an eight-mile fat tire bike ride along Tillamook Bay and tales of its natural history.

Prices for the Private Adventures were not available at deadline.

33000 Cape Kiwanda Dr., Pacific City, Oregon. 503.483.3000. To book the adventures, call or contact them by clicking on the Private Adventure link at the Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa website.

